Dem Lawmakers Seek Details on Legality of Syria Strikes

Two Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Trump this week demanding a fuller explanation of the legal authority for the airstrikes launched against Syria earlier this month.

Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Tim Kaine, the signatories of the letter, said that Trump’s notification of the strikes to Congress did not provide any detailed information on the legal basis for the attack, and asked him to direct top administration officials to provide a more specific accounting of the legal reasoning behind his action.

“It has now been over two weeks since you ordered the strike on the airfield, and your Administration has yet to put forward any detailed legal analysis or justification for that action under domestic and international law,” the lawmakers wrote.

Schiff and Kaine have been among the most vocal members of Congress questioning the legality of the strikes in Syria, and are pushing Congress to take a more active role in authorizing the use of military force. Both have in the past pushed for Congress to pass an authorization for the war against ISIS, and requested that the administration seek congressional approval before taking any further military action.

In a letter to Congress, Trump justified the Syria strikes, saying he “acted in the vital and national security and foreign policy interests of the United States, pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct foreign relations and as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive.”

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also defended the strikes the day after they were launched, saying the action had been in “our vital national interest.”

But those explanations didn’t satisfy the two Democrats, who wrote that they did not provide enough information to Congress or “provide comfort to a public that fears deeper involvement” in the Syrian civil war.

In particular, they wrote, rising tensions with North Korea, and the potential for engagement or a preemptive strike there, increased the need for a full explanation of the legal authority for military action:

“While the president has the authority to use force to defend our service members and allies from an imminent threat, a preemptive strike could easily spiral into a full-fledged war with a nuclear-armed adversary.”

Schiff and Kaine also included a request that senior administration officials articulate legal rationales for an ongoing basis in the future.