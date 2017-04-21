Juggling Act; Budget Deal Obstacles; Hillary, Go Home; Muir's Wondrous Eye

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 21, 2017. On this date 179 years ago, a boy was born in the coastal Scottish city of Dunbar. His name was John Muir, and from the beginning he loved the countryside more than the town. The opening paragraph of Muir’s autobiography predicts much of what was to come in his momentous life.

“When I was a boy in Scotland, I was fond of everything that was wild, and all my life I've been growing fonder and fonder of wild places and wild creatures,” he wrote. “Fortunately around my native town of Dunbar, by the stormy North Sea, there was no lack of wildness [and] with red-blooded playmates, wild as myself, I loved to wander in the fields to hear the birds sing, and along the seashore to gaze and wonder at the shells and seaweeds, eels and crabs in the pools among the rocks when the tide was low; and best of all to watch the waves in awful storms thundering on the black headlands and craggy ruins of the old Dunbar Castle when the sea and the sky, the waves and the clouds, were mingled together as one.”

When Muir was 11, his family moved to America. They would settle in Wisconsin, but John would gravitate to California and the High Sierra, then the most scenic and untamed mountains in the continental United States. There, he would introduce future presidents and other luminaries to the splendors of Yosemite, help convince Americans to preserve their wilderness, and found the Sierra Club -- along with a movement. But John Muir’s great moral authority on questions of conservation sprang from no title or elected office; it came from his writing.

John Muir’s powers of observation, his ability to relate everyday scenes of nature -- including human nature -- were, and remain, the greatest gift he gave to his adopted country. Here is a passage, also from the opening chapter of his autobiography, in which Muir as a little boy relates his reaction to the family doctor. At one point, he lapses into Scottish dialect while explaining mid-19th century Scottish life to an American audience. He takes us back to Dunbar, circa 1842…

“At this time infants were baptized and vaccinated a few days after birth,” he wrote. “I remember very well a fight with the doctor when my brother David was vaccinated. This happened, I think, before I was sent to school. I couldn't imagine what the doctor, a tall, sever-looking man in black, was doing to my brother, but as mother, who was holding him in her arms, offered no objection, I looked on quietly while he scratched the arm until I saw blood. Then, unable to trust even my mother, I managed to spring up high enough to grab and bite the doctor's arm, yelling that I wasna gan to let him hurt my bonnie brither, while to my utter astonishment mother and the doctor only laughed at me. So far from complete at times is sympathy between parents and children, and so much like wild beasts are baby boys, little fighting, biting, climbing pagans.”

Foreshadowing his family’s emigration, as well as his future calling, Muir’s account continued: “Father was proud of his garden and seemed always to be trying to make it as much like Eden as possible, and in a corner of it he gave each of us a little bit of ground for our very own, in which we planted what we best liked, wondering how the hard dry seeds could change into soft leaves and flowers and find their way out to the light; and, to see how they were coming on, we used to dig up the larger ones, such as peas and beans, every day.

“My aunt had a corner assigned to her in our garden, which she filled with lilies, and we all looked with the utmost respect and admiration at that precious lily-bed and wondered whether when we grew up we should ever be rich enough to own one anything like so grand. We imagined that each lily was worth an enormous sum of money and never dared to touch a single leaf or petal of them. We really stood in awe of them. Far, far was I then from the wild lily gardens of California that I was destined to see in their glory.”

