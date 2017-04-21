Congress Has Shutdown Aversion But Deal-Breakers Loom

For the first time in years, congressional Republicans seem to be largely on the same page in advance of a crucial government spending deadline, wishing to avoid a politically bruising shutdown fight.

But that doesn’t mean a deal will come easy.

With funding for the government set to run out at midnight next Friday, concurrent with President Trump’s 100th day in office, lawmakers and the administration are confronting a potential deal-breaker: The White House is requesting money for a wall on the border with Mexico and increased security there, one of Trump’s most prominent campaign promises, and Democrats are threatening to block any such measures.

The first signs of a standoff burst into public view Thursday, although it is unclear whether they represented strategic posturing or a genuine deadlock.

“We have our list of priorities,” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said at an Institute of International Finance event Thursday. “We want more money for defense. We want to build a border wall. We want more money for immigration enforcement, law enforcement.”

None of these wish list items are new. In an interview earlier this month with RealClearPoltiics, Mulvaney said the administration had already expressed its spending objectives, including these polarizing priorities, to Congress.

And although Mulvaney’s comments Thursday did not represent an administration ultimatum, they potentially soured the progress of negotiations on Capitol Hill, Democrats suggested.

“Everything had been moving smoothly until the administration moved in with a heavy hand,” Matt House, a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, said Thursday following Mulvaney’s remarks. “Not only are Democrats opposed to the wall, there is significant Republican opposition as well.”

Earlier this month, one administration official told RCP that “no one here or on the Hill has any interest in having a showdown at the OK Corral.” Multiple sources confirmed Thursday that this remains the prevailing sentiment among congressional Republicans and the administration.

“There are definitely some in the White House who would want a showdown over border wall stuff,” said one Republican operative familiar with the ongoing talks, “but I think the people in charge do not want a fight and are okay with keeping the government open. They understand the importance of that.”

Likewise, congressional Democrats are hoping to avoid a shutdown showdown. But they also enjoy weighty leverage in funding negotiations: The administration would need support from Senate Democrats to pass any measure funding the government, while Republicans might take the blame if a shutdown occurs. In that vein, Democrats have pursued negotiations with their Republican counterparts in Congress while making clear that, in their view, only late intervention from the administration could scuttle the progress.

“I think there’s ... quiet agreement in the four corners, that if the president doesn’t interfere and insist on poison-pill amendments to be shoved down the throat of Congress, we can come up with an agreement,” Schumer said earlier this week, referencing the leaders of each party in the two chambers. But, he added, “Our Republican colleagues know that since they control the House, the Senate and the White House, that a shutdown would fall on their shoulders and they don't want it.”

Democrats’ priorities are twofold: They want funding for cost-sharing reductions that help people afford health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, and they refuse to support certain Trump priorities like funding the border wall or ramping up immigration enforcement.

In the House, Democrats feel no obligation to help Republicans secure votes to pass their measure. Although a unified Republican conference would not need Democratic support to advance legislation, some budget hawks are likely to vote against the deal, leaving the GOP with a narrow margin for error.

In a conference call with members Thursday evening, Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence heading into next week’s negotiations: “We have the leverage and they have the exposure,” she told members, according to an aide on the call.

Republicans on the Hill have seemed to comprehend the potential political blowback from a major fight over funding the government, while their health-care bill and other priorities continue to hang in the balance. Speaker Paul Ryan insisted last month that there would not be a shutdown, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed that he was “very confident” Congress would avoid such a scenario, which last occurred in 2013.

In the most likely path forward, according to Republican sources, lawmakers would next week approve a short-term funding extension – a continuing resolution -- to prolong negotiations on a more comprehensive measure, to ultimately include an increase in defense spending and other less controversial appropriations. Still, one key wild card remains: It is unclear how the White House will ultimately secure support for border security funding amid strong Democratic opposition.

Nor does the White House seem to be helping its case, with Democrats’ patience wearing thin with the administration. Rep. Nita Lowey, the top Democrat on the appropriations committee, said during the conference call Thursday that roadblocks had come from the “new and erratic White House.”

Indeed, the White House faces a steep learning curve on government spending, as with its other congressional misadventures thus far. Congressional leaders, the Republican operative said, are “explaining to them that in order to keep government open, they’ve got to do a bipartisan spending vehicle here.”

Rebecca Berg is a national political reporter for RealClearPolitics. She can be reached at rberg@realclearpolitics.com.