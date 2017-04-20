Senate Recruits; Va. Governor Race; 'First 100 Days'; the King of Mambo

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 20, 2017. Ninety-four years ago today, a baby boy was born at Harlem Hospital to parents who’d recently arrived in New York City from Puerto Rico. His christened name was Ernesto Antonio Puente, although everyone called him Tito. But this is America, and from such modest beginnings came a king: the “Mambo King” or “El Rey del Timbal.”

You could say it was his mother who got him started. Or you could say that the music was inside Tito from the start, just trying to get out. Neighbors kept complaining to Mrs. Puente about her son’s incessant pounding on makeshift drums -- mostly pots and window panes. Today, somebody would prescribe Ritalin for such a hyperactive little kid. In 1930, his mother sought to channel all that energy constructively: She arranged for Tito to have music lessons, at 25 cents an hour.

The instruction took. Tito Puente helped create a new American sound. I’ll have more on this in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

Although his many fans called Tito Puente the Mambo King, at the height of the Latin music craze in the 1950s, it was a shared title. As in the Bible, there were three kings, two of them named Tito: The first was Cuban bandleader Machito and his orchestra, the Afro-Cubans; the second was Tito Rodriguez, a bandleader and singer; and finally, there was Tito Puente, a bandleader who played drums (and who, before World War II, played in Machito’s band).

After the war, which Puente spent in the Pacific as a U.S. Navy seaman, he applied his GI Bill benefit to study music at Juilliard.

In the 1950s, the epicenter of the musical sound evolving in postwar New York was the Palladium Ballroom. All the “kings” played the venue, and it was there that Puente earned his nickname, while playing timbales in a band led by a man named Jose Curbelo. Tito Rodriguez played in that orchestra for a time, too. Both men played a song that Curbelo first recorded called “El Rey del Mambo.”

So, again, lots of “kings” of mambo, as Oscar Hijuelos acknowledged in his 1989 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love.” Although the book is fiction, Hijuelos’ story features cameos by real-life mambo kings and other musical notables of the era, including Desi Arnaz. In the 1992 movie adaptation, Puente played himself in a cameo, which was not surprising as his youthful hyperactivity never really went away. Well into his 70s, Puente played 300 gigs a year. He never took a vacation his whole life, not even for his honeymoon.

Fittingly, he died following a heart attack suffered after performing in Puerto Rico.

He was flown back to New York City for surgery, but died from complications. Here, I believe, is his last performance of “Oye Como Va.” Enjoy.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com