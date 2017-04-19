Why a Governor's 15 Minutes of Shame Is Endlessly Entertaining

I’m not ashamed that I had never heard of Robert Bentley until last week, when he resigned as Alabama’s governor after trying and failing to cover up an affair. I am ashamed, sort of, that I now know a lot about this 74-year-old man’s sex life.

Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, one for failing to file a major contribution report and the other for knowingly using campaign contributions for personal use. I’m more interested in the affair.

Fortunately, there’s a 130-page report, along with thousands of pages of subpoenaed documents, detailing Bentley’s indiscretions, including an incident where his mistress, Rebekah Caldwell Mason, left Bentley’s office “with her hair tousled and her clothing in disarray.”

There are few things that can induce me to read a report by the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, but the phrase “with her hair tousled and her clothing in disarray” is one of them.

The report is full of salacious details. Such as the time that Bentley, “while clad in boxers,” opened his hotel room door expecting to see Mason but was greeted by hotel staff instead. It reads like a blooper in a porn scene.

We also get to read his text messages. “I can’t take my eyes off of you,” he wrote to Mason, who also received heart-eyed emojis. In 2014, Bentley mistakenly texted his wife, “I love you Rebekah,” along with a red-rose emoji. His wife, who is not Rebekah, filed for divorce the next year.

In a secretly taped phone call, Bentley told Mason, “If we are going to do what we did the other day, we are going to have to start locking the door.” I think I know what they did the other day! Most likely, each other.

Bentley wants to know why people want to know “intimate and embarrassing details” about his boxers and emoji preferences. “Those who are taking pleasure in humiliating and in shaming me, shaming my family, shaming my friends, well, I really don’t understand why they want to do that,” Bentley said.

Bentley is a public figure, and the public loves to shame public figures. “It’s sad watching anyone fall,” said Alabama state Rep. Corey Harbison, a public figure in denial. To the contrary, watching people fall is intoxicating. It’s more sadistic than sad.

In his essay “On the Pleasure of Hating,” William Hazlitt wrote, “There is no surfeiting on gall: nothing keeps so well as a decoction of spleen. We grow tired of everything but turning others into ridicule, and congratulating ourselves on their defects.”

This is why people can’t get enough of the sex scandals at Fox News, the latest one involving Bill O’Reilly, whose ratings have actually gone up. It’s why people who had never heard of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling suddenly had strong opinions about him when they heard, or heard about, his disparaging comments about African-Americans. I don’t recall anyone discussing Jared the Subway guy’s sex life until he was busted for child porn. Bill Cosby is also an interesting guy.

The best scandals involve politicians and their sex organs. Anthony Weiner, whose last name made him the perfect butt of penis jokes, rose (so to speak) to fame by snapping photos of his crotch and accidentally sharing them online, an accident he repeated several times. It was awesome.

Many years ago, a Texas congressman remarked, “When a man is holding public office, the greatest thing they can say about him is that he’s a man of the people. Then when they find out he is, that’s when the trouble starts.” And the entertainment.

People like to watch other people suffer for their bad behavior. Hence the popularity of TV shows like “Cheaters” and “To Catch a Predator,” which gratify our voyeurism while making us feel better about ourselves. Executions used to be public for a reason—because the public wanted to watch.

President Trump has said and done worse things, both in private and in public, than Bentley has, but suffered less. That’s because Trump doesn’t hide or apologize for his transgressions. He brags about them.

What makes Trump unique is his lack of shame. All he cares about are ratings. In one of his “books,” Trump makes this plain: “You can be a horrible human being, you can be a truly terrible person, but if you get ratings, you are a king.”

Less shame, more fame—that’s Trump’s formula. Don’t try it at home.