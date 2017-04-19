Georgia Takeaways; Trump's Enemies; Bentley's Shame; Mighty PEN

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 19, 2017, and the first round of the special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District is finished. As expected, a fresh new face in U.S. politics is the man of the hour. In a crowded field, 30-year-old Democrat Jon Ossoff finished with just over 48 percent of the vote, far ahead of all his (GOP) rivals.

Ossoff will now face one of those Republicans, Karen Handel, in a two-person runoff. It should be close. Or, as Maurice Sendak’s young protagonist Max said, “Let the wild rumpus start!”

That line comes from “Where the Wild Things Are,” a children’s book classic that was read aloud on the South Lawn of the White House by President Obama during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (Last year, the president and first lady even acted it out.)

Did you know that “Where the Wild Things Are” was considered controversial in some quarters when it was published -- that would-be censors contested its presence in libraries and schools? But championing it, and other books that have come under assault, has been the focus of one group that remains a vital force today.

In the aftermath of World War I and its terrible carnage, writers around the world banded together to promote intellectual cooperation and freedom of expression. Not to put too fine a point on it, but their idea was that politicians had made the world a living hell -- and censorship and pro-nationalist propaganda were one of government’s weapons -- and that perhaps writers and editors could do a better job of facilitating peace and understanding in a violent world.

In 1921, British novelist John Galsworthy and poet and playwright Catherine Amy Dawson Scott started an organization they named PEN (Poets, Essayists, Novelists). The following year, American writers Willa Cather, Joseph Anthony, John Farrar, and Carl Van Doren started the U.S. chapter. PEN America’s first official dinner took place on this date, April 19, 1922, in the Coffee House Club in New York City.

“Members of PEN,” the American charter stated, “pledge themselves to do their utmost to dispel race, class, and national hatreds and to champion the ideal of one humanity living in peace in the world.”

“And since freedom implies voluntary restraint,” it continues, “members also pledge themselves to oppose such evils of a free press as mendacious publication, deliberate falsehood, and distortion of facts for political and personal ends.”

It’s a difficult set of principles to adhere to, if you think about it. But what noble creed isn’t?

