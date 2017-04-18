All Eyes on Georgia; Chicago's Slumped Shoulders; Egg Rolling a Sport? Trouble in Paradise

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, April 18, 2017. This is Tom Kavanagh again, filling in for Carl, who’s heading back from Beantown as I write. Fifteen years ago today, a famed adventurer who challenged conventional scientific thinking completed his eventful voyage through life. Thor Heyerdahl is best known for his Kon-Tiki raft trip in 1947, which established that long-ago migrants could have ridden the wind and currents from South America to Polynesia. But it’s an earlier Heyerdahl trip to the South Seas that always captured my interest. I’ll have more on that fateful journey, and its unexpected consequences, in a moment.

Born in Norway in 1914, Thor Heyerdahl would grow up gazing upon the chilly fjords of his native land but dreaming of waters warmed by the equatorial sun. An interest in zoology sparked his education at the University of Oslo, but a disdain for the trappings of modern civilization prompted his next move, and it was a big one. Just 22, Heyerdahl and his 20-year-old bride, Liv, departed in early 1937 for the other side of the world: an island in the Marquesas archipelago of French Polynesia. On Fatu-Hiva, they planned to live as primitive humans had -- one is tempted to say like Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.

“Progress today can be defined as man's ability to complicate simplicity,” Heyerdahl later wrote of the rationale behind this venture. “... Nothing in all the procedure that modern man, helped by all his modern middlemen, goes through before he earns money to buy a fish or a potato will ever be as simple as pulling it out of the water or soil.

“Without the farmer and the fisherman, modern society would collapse, with all its shops and pipes and wires. The farmers and the fishermen represent the nobility of modern society; they share their crumbs with the rest of us, who run about with papers and screwdrivers attempting to build a better world without a blueprint.”

And so Thor and Liv arrived on Fatu-Hiva, chosen because of its remote location beyond the shipping lanes, determined to live in strict accordance with nature.

But nature would have none of it. Yes, there were bananas and coconuts and shellfish to eat, as well as plenty of fresh water to drink. True, they frolicked -- initially anyway -- naked as the day they were born, like prototypical hippies. Still, this wasn’t Gilligan’s Island, or even Robinson Crusoe’s. The sun and mosquitoes tormented the fair-skinned couple, who were forced to wrap their limbs in banana leaves for protection. Insects ate away at their bamboo hut, and the rainy season turned their world into a muddy, slimy mess. In short order, otherwise innocent bites and skin scratches turned into ulcerating wounds. And then there were understandably unfriendly natives whose own health had been compromised by earlier European arrivals and the venereal disease, elephantiasis and TB they brought with them.

Thor and Liv would flee to a healthier setting, the nearby island of Hivaoa, where their festering wounds healed and their spirits were revived. They then returned to Fatu-Hiva to try again, this time living in a cave near the breezy coast rather than in the buggy jungle. Conditions were better, but the experiment had run its course. Paradise was both more and less than met the eye.

From this experience, however, Heyerdahl made a discovery that would shape the rest of his life: He found stone figures akin to those carved in ancient Peru, and heard tales from an island elder that his ancestors had come from the east -- a direction that held nothing but empty ocean until one reached South America.

A decade later, the budding ethnologist and five fellow Norsemen would sail a balsa wood vessel 4,300 miles from the Peruvian coast to the island of Raroia, lending credence to Heyerdahl’s migration theory, which the world’s anthropological community had dismissed. Three years after that, his “Kon-Tiki: Across the Pacific by Raft” would hit bookstores, eventually being translated into 70 languages. It has sold more than 20 million copies, one of which sat on my bookshelf after I read it long ago, as did countless other high school freshmen.

It wasn’t the explorer’s first book. That one, “Hunt for Paradise,” was written upon his return from the South Seas in 1938. With the storm clouds of war forming in Europe, it would gain little notice. A revised version, titled “Fatu-Hiva: Back to Nature,” would be released in the 1970s, when Heyerdahl’s status, and following, were well established.

By that point, his marriage to Liv had long been dissolved. (Thor’s restlessness would claim two subsequent marriages as well.) But reflecting back on that ambitious honeymoon trip and the bittersweet experiences it held, Heyerdahl expressed a new perspective on the venture in a 1974 essay. “We hated going back to civilisation,” he wrote in the Guardian. “But we had to do it. We were sure then, and I still am, that the only place where it is possible to find nature is within yourself. There it is, unchanged, now as always.”

