A Deeper Lesson From the United Airlines' Fiasco

The sight of a United Airlines’ passenger being dragged down the aisle offers a lesson beyond customer service and public relations. The lesson is simple but profound. Societies, like airlines, are far better off relying on incentives and voluntary transactions than on diktat and coercion.

Most comments have understandably focused on the airline’s disturbing use of force, followed by the clueless CEO blaming the passenger before throwing in the towel and apologizing. Since this is America, the passenger has already lawyered up, so United’s headache will linger.

Beyond these unforced errors lies a deeper lesson, one that applies not only to customer relations but to how societies are best organized.

Incentives vs. Coercion

The problem of "extra passengers" -- like so many problems -- could be solved using either

Incentives or

Coercion

To its regret, United chose the latter after an offer of $800 to give up seats failed to get enough takers.

It could have bid higher. And it should have. A "reverse auction" like this would ultimately have elicited enough volunteers, happy to take later flights for the right price. Let the market determine that price, the same way United tests the market for its ticket prices.

The bigger point is that this same choice applies to how societies and economies are organized.

Some rely on voluntary transactions, others on coercion. (Traditional societies also rely on custom.) Since our own society—and that of all other rich countries—relies so heavily on voluntary transactions, it’s easy to forget how fundamental they are for our prosperity and freedom. Voluntary transactions have produced riches undreamed of by previous generations. Voluntary assembly, together with free speech, is the heart of our democracy. It is no accident that voluntary transactions, open communications, and free assembly go hand-in-hand.

There is an important caveat here. Voluntary transactions do not stand on their own two feet. They depend on some social trust and on legal rules, ultimately backed by the state’s coercive power. Societies with higher levels of trust, like those in Scandinavia, transact more easily and need to take fewer costly precautions. Those with low levels, like Russia or Nigeria, have far greater difficulty organizing markets in which strangers trade freely with each other.

Even in high-trust societies, some force (or threat of force) is vital to prevent theft and predation. Otherwise, some low life would steal my mobile phone instead of buying it. Markets depend on these criminal laws, as well as civil laws that define what a bargain is and what remedies are available when they fail. Still other laws prohibit discrimination. All set boundaries on markets and pillars to support them.

Using this legal framework, advanced economies are organized around countless voluntary transactions, freely chosen by individuals and corporations. Nothing in history has come close to producing the riches this system has.

Who Empties the Garbage Cans?

To understand how societies can be organized differently, ask yourself: Who picks up the garbage? That question was answered one way in the Soviet Union and Cuba, another way in the U.S. and Western Europe.

Being a garbage man is not a dream job. It is dirty, smelly, and physically hard. You have to do it in cold or hot weather, rain or shine. People might play music for love of the job, but nobody gets up at 5 a.m. in the winter to empty garbage cans because they love it.

In modern societies (as opposed to traditional ones), the garbage gets picked up for one of two reasons. Either the state assigns someone to do it and punishes them if they don’t do it or don’t do it well. Or labor markets let people choose the job voluntarily, judging for themselves what available work is best. Admittedly it’s not a great job, but, if they take it, they do so voluntarily after looking at other options. If working at a fast-food joint or washing cars was better for them, given their skills, education, and preferences, they would take it. If moving to Austin or Denver offered them a better life, whatever that means to them, they can move. It’s their choice.

These voluntary arrangements are far from perfect. The men and women working on garbage trucks might dream of other, better jobs, wish their job paid more or had better hours. Their boss might wish to hire better workers, pay them less, or switch to a more rewarding job than managing trash collection.

Still, there are enormous advantages in letting everyone choose for themselves what jobs to take, what products to buy, and where to live, rather than having those choices dictated and coerced, as it is in so many failed economies.

As you watch video of that passenger being dragged down the aisle, remember that a voluntary transaction could have replaced this coercion. That’s a deep lesson about how societies and economies work best. United Airlines forgot it, and it paid the price. It will pay it in a marketplace where customers can choose.