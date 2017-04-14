Dems Hope Tax Marches Will Pressure Trump on Returns

Democrats continue to spotlight President Trump’s unwillingness to release his tax returns, calling for transparency as he pursues tax reform while also laying the groundwork for what they hope will be a potent campaign message of accountability in the 2018 midterms.

House Democrats have forced numerous procedural votes in recent weeks on a variety of different avenues to force Trump to hand over his returns to Congress, but those efforts have been easily blocked by Republicans each time.

On Saturday, the grassroots will be taking the lead on this issue. April 15 is traditionally tax-filing day (though the deadline falls on April 18 this year), and Democratic activists have organized hundreds of marches across the country calling on the president to release his returns. Democrats are convinced public opinion and pressure can force his hand. But even if they don’t achieve their goal – Trump has repeatedly said he will not release his returns while he is under audit – they believe the issue could damage fellow Republicans running for re-election next year.

“The core of this really is … the American people are trying to decide, and will have the responsibility of deciding, are Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress fighting for us or fighting for them? Particularly with the president, is he fighting for us or for things that will benefit the Trump Organization and his billionaire friends?” said Rep. David Cicilline, a co-chair of House Democrats messaging’ committee.

The Rhode Island congressman added that Trump’s returns are “one way to understand the financial investments and priorities the president may have so people can have confidence he’s making decisions that are in the best interest of the American people and not his own personal gain.”

Training the spotlight on Trump’s taxes is hardly a new tactic from Democrats, and public opinion has not shifted significantly on the issue. In a poll released Thursday by Global Strategies Group, 80 percent of voters said Trump should release his returns, including 64 percent of Republicans. Those numbers are similar to the findings in a Quinnipiac University poll last August: 74 percent of voters, including 62 percent of Republicans, said Trump should release his returns. Democrats believe the issue is much more significant now that Trump occupies the White House and has decided against divesting from his businesses, which are being run by his children.

“Donald Trump is now the president and so there’s a higher standard in terms of the way he should be conducting himself,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said on MSNBC this week.

But they also believe that this tax issue will be a potent political attack against congressional Republicans. House Democrats forced the votes on procedural motions related to Trump’s returns six weeks in a row heading into their Easter recess, hoping to have Republicans on record as opposing transparency efforts. Republicans mostly shrugged those votes off as annoyances and rabble-rousing, but Democrats think it ties GOP members directly to the president.

“That connection between Trump and Republicans in a lot of competitive races was difficult to make and it was convoluted” last year, said Achim Bergmann, a Democratic operative who works on House races. “Now it’s absolutely clear: He won, he’s in charge, they’re in charge, they run government, so we try to put as many things up as getting them on the record as defending him and supporting him, and that’s going to make those folks weaker.”

Republicans have mostly scoffed at the Democrats' procedural moves on Trump's tax returns, and don't believe it will be a potent issue that will damage their incumbents running for re-election next year.

“At what point do Democratic donors realize their money is being lit on fire while party operatives re-use the same failed tactics of last cycle?" said Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Ian Russell, who was the political director at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last year, said it was frustrating that efforts to link Republican members of Congress to Trump wasn’t more effective in 2016. He argued that, in many cases, Republicans were re-elected in districts Clinton won because voters thought she would be president and they wanted a check on her power – an argument some congressional Republicans themselves made as the election neared.

“Now Republicans run the entire government and we’re in a very different position,” Russell, who no longer works at the DCCC, told RealClearPolitics. “All these Republicans who ran on being a check on Clinton suddenly find themselves aiding and abetting the Trump administration, and that really puts them on the hot seat heading into 2018.”

Democrats in Congress have also been working to link their efforts with the anger and energy bubbling up from the grassroots opposition to the president. Many Democrats joined, or promoted, the women’s march that took place after Trump’s inauguration, where hundreds of thousands flooded Washington and joined other marches held across the country. This weekend, Democrats hope to see a similar response at the Tax March in Washington and at more than 150 smaller marches across the country.

The event originated thanks to two tweets, according to Maura Quint, one of the organizers. One came from a professor and another from a comedy writer, both musing after the women’s march that there should be another on Tax Day calling for Trump’s returns.

“We need to know that our leader is making choices for us, the people, not choices for his debt and financial interest,” Quint said.

Earlier this year, the DCCC listed 59 Republican targets for next year; 18 of them will have a tax march take place in their district Saturday, and more than a dozen others have districts near major cities where protests will take place.

In some cases, the marches are aimed directly at members of Congress. One outside San Antonio will march to Rep. Will Hurd’s district office. In Mays Landing, N.J., marchers plan to rally at Rep. Frank LoBiondo’s office. In Tucson, they will rally outside Sen. John McCain’s local office.

In many cases, Republicans have already dealt with pressure from their constituents on the tax question. During a highly publicized town-hall meeting Wednesday night, a constituent told Colorado Rep. Mike Coffman she was concerned about transparency, and asked whether he supported the release of Trump’s returns. He said he did, not just for the president but also for the vice president and members of Congress. But he made clear he meant only going forward.

“You cannot change the law. You can’t do ex post facto,” Coffman said to a chorus of jeers and “show his taxes!” chants.

Democrats have tried to connect their calls for transparency to specific issues. They have often tied the president’s taxes to investigations into Russia’s interference in the election, asserting that Trump’s returns could give insight into his past financial dealings in Russia. And on the upcoming issue of tax reform, Democrats argue Trump should release his returns to show how he personally would be affected by changes he’s proposing. In both cases, Democrats hope that if the returns aren’t released, voter frustration will be redirected at congressional Republicans.

“I think the American people will decide: If we haven’t concluded these investigations and gotten to the bottom of it, they’ll decide if that failure was the result of obstruction by Republicans,” Cicilline said. “If they conclude it is, that’s in my mind a good enough reason to say we should put people in office who will get to the bottom of it.”