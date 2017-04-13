Trump on Russia, China; Georgia Election; 'First 100 Days'; the American Mind

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 13, 2017, the birth date (in 1743) of Thomas Jefferson. He was a complicated man, just as the nation he helped create is a complicated country.

Although he never formally studied the law, Jefferson was the principal author of a document so well-written and so well-argued that it turned world public opinion against the British Empire. “We hold these truths to be self-evident,” it reads, “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Yet the man who drafted those soaring words in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence was also a slave owner, a paradox of America’s founding that hasn’t been fully reconciled 241 years later. And why was a 33-year-old plantation owner who hadn’t fought in the Revolutionary War tapped to write the Declaration of Independence in the first place?

Thomas Jefferson was such a polymath that even in 1962 John F. Kennedy welcomed North American Nobel laureates to a White House dinner with a famously puckish toast: “I think this is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered together at the White House, with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone,” JFK said.

President Kennedy noted that Jefferson had been described as “a gentleman of 32 who could calculate an eclipse, survey an estate, tie an artery, plan an edifice, try a cause, break a horse, and dance the minuet.” Then he added, “Whatever he may have lacked, if he could have had his former colleague, Mr. Franklin, here, we all would have been impressed.”

So, not “dined alone,” exactly, but rather dined with Benjamin Franklin. All right, but the committee tasked with drafting the Declaration of Independence had five men, not two. Complementing Jefferson and Franklin were John Adams of Massachusetts, Robert Livingston of New York, and Roger Sherman of Connecticut: four Yankees and a Virginian.

Jefferson was chosen to write the first draft of the momentous document by the other four. They clearly admired Jefferson’s broad array of knowledge in the fields of science, literature, history, and philosophy. Moreover, as Adams later noted, the young statement had previously displayed in his writings a “happy talent of composition” and a “remarkable … felicity of expression.”

But Jefferson had a lot of help writing the Declaration of Independence, and not only from the committee. How do we know? Because many of its phrases had been used before the Second Continental Congress was convened; because the drafting in Philadelphia was a group effort; and because no one at the time denied it.

Ghostwriting wasn’t commonplace then, and “speechwriters,” as we understand them in politics today, didn’t exist. Yet, some writing was as collaborative then as it is today. Peggy Noonan, the esteemed Wall Street Journal columnist, won a Pulitzer Prize this week. But nearly three decades ago she did some of her best writing under another person’s byline. That person was Ronald Reagan.

In his farewell address as president -- a speech for which Noonan wrote the first draft -- Reagan made a quick review of his career and presidency, noting that he’d been given the nickname “the Great Communicator.”

“But I never thought it was my style or the words I used that made a difference: It was the content,” Reagan said. “I wasn’t a great communicator, but I communicated great things, and they didn't spring full bloom from my brow, they came from the heart of a great nation -- from our experience, our wisdom, and our belief in the principles that have guided us for two centuries. They called it the ‘Reagan Revolution.’ Well, I’ll accept that, but for me it always seemed more like the great rediscovery, a rediscovery of our values and our common sense.”

This is what reminded me of the creation of the Declaration of Independence. Not a solitary work of genius from the mind of an undeniably brilliant man, but the collective aspirations of a people. Jefferson said as much himself, as he neared the end of his life.

“[T]his was the object of the Declaration of Independence,” Jefferson wrote in an 1825 letter to Richard Henry Lee. “Not to find out new principles, or new arguments, never before thought of … but to place before mankind the common sense of the subject, in terms so plain and firm as to command their assent, and to justify ourselves in the independent stand we are compelled to take. Neither aiming at originality of principle or sentiment, not yet copied from any particular and previous writing, it was intended to be an expression of the American mind.”

