Dems See Georgia Election as Chance Turn GOP Tide

After Republican Ron Estes managed a seven-point victory Tuesday in a Kansas congressional district that Donald Trump won by 27 points, the president took to Twitter to tout a "great win."

Trump, whose robo-calls on behalf of Estes were part of a last-ditch effort by the GOP cavalry to save the seat vacated by new CIA Director Mike Pompeo, praised the Republican for "easily winning the Congressional race against the Dems, who spent heavily & predicted victory!"

Yet, the tweet wasn't quite accurate. Democrats did not spend much on that race, mostly because they didn't anticipate winning there. Perhaps the president was thinking of next week's special election in the 6th District of Georgia, where the Democratic candidate has become the vehicle for the first big test of the Trump opposition.

Thirty-year-old former congressional-staffer-turned-documentary-filmmaker Jon Ossoff has raised a whopping $8.3 million in his bid to become the Democratic representative of the district, which encompasses the wealthy, highly educated, Republican suburbs of Atlanta. Nearly 95 percent of those donations have come from out of state, according to reports analyzing Ossoff’s campaign filings. Official and activist Democratic groups see this open seat, formerly held by Trump's new Health and Human Services secretary, Tom Price, as their chance to turn enthusiasm stirred up since the inauguration into electoral action.

The amount of money and resources poured into this race, and the competitiveness of the district, could also prove to be a recruiting tool for the Democratic Party, which is looking for candidates to run for Congress in 2018.

Unlike the seat in Kansas, this one in Georgia is a key opportunity for Democrats in their uphill battle to reclaim the House in next year's midterms. Mitt Romney won the 6th by 24 points in 2012, while Trump eked out a one-point victory there. While no Democrat has represented the area for 37 years, the party sees the swing toward Hillary Clinton in 2016 as a sign of changing and favorable demographics, and an indication that Republican voters in the district aren't Trump Republicans.

According to U.S. Census data, 60 percent of residents there have bachelor’s degrees or higher, and the median household income is $84,000.

Democrats are targeting their own voters as well as independents who largely didn't support Trump and soft Trump voters who simply saw him as a preferable alternative to Clinton.

But that doesn't necessarily mean Republicans in the 6th are willing to jump ship in the congressional race. Price won re-election last year by 24 points. And the GOP contenders in this race haven't distanced themselves from the president. On the contrary, some of the 11 Republicans in the race have spoken approvingly of Trump. (Tuesday’s election will feature all candidates on the same ballot, regardless of party; if no one receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held June 20 between the top two finishers.)

Still, the GOP electorate there consists of "the kind of Republicans that Trump does the worst with," says Brian Robinson, a strategist who served as chief of staff for former Gov. Nathan Deal. "A lot of them didn't vote for him, but now think he's doing OK. That's why you're seeing Republicans say, 'I'm going to be his willing partner.'"

Even some Democrats allow that a special election held just before the 100-day mark of the new presidency is a little early to be holding referendums. "I think people are willing to give him a pretty long leash," says veteran Atlanta-based Democratic strategist Keith Mason. "It may be some time in the fall before they really form opinions."

Still, a packed and splintered Republican roster is creating an opening for Ossoff, who is aiming to win outright next week because failing to do so would allow Republicans to coalesce around his runoff opponent.

While polling is mixed, the leading contenders on the Republican side include Karen Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state who ran unsuccessfully for governor and senator; former state senators Dan Moody and Judson Hill; and former Johns Creek City Councilman Bob Gray, who ran an ad pledging to "drain the swamp." Business owner Bruce LeVell, who led the Trump campaign's diversity coalition in the state, is also running. The conservative Club for Growth has endorsed Gray and is running ads against Handel.

The dynamic of this open primary system is one of several reasons why the strategy employed there may not be easily replicated in the midterms, says Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia's Center for American Politics.

For starters, this is an open seat, while the majority of races next year will involve an incumbent, which comes with built-in advantages. While there are a few other special elections coming up later this year (Trump plucked a handful of Republicans out of Congress to fill key administration positions), the Georgia race is in the spotlight, so money is flowing in. That won't likely be the case for insurgents in the next cycle—at least not to the tune of $8 million apiece. Another aspect to consider, Kondik says, is that while the national environment and an unpopular president now are bad for Republicans, it's unclear what the atmosphere will be like next year, even considering that the incumbent president’s party tends to lose seats in midterm elections.

These factors put all the more pressure on Democrats to deliver a victory in this Georgia district, because the conditions couldn't be more ripe for doing so.

In a signal that the party is aware of the stakes, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee dispatched eight field staffers to the district to mobilize voters early. And the DCCC launched a six-figure radio ad buy aimed at turning out African-Americans.

Meanwhile, the liberal website the Daily Kos has helped Ossoff raise over $1 million. And MoveOn.org launched its own six-figure television ads touting Ossoff's support for Obamacare. The group said its members have donated $260,000 to the Democrat's campaign.

While Ossoff’s campaign slogan is "Make Trump Furious," his team is downplaying the notion that the race is a referendum on the new administration. "What this race is really about is an intense political engagement and activism led by community leaders trying to make a statement about the kind of representation they want," says Campaign Manager Keenan Pontoni. "It's not a district where people want to send someone to Washington who is going to oppose everything that's being done. ... Folks are willing to vote for who they think is best."

But the campaign acknowledges that the race will provide key data points for Democrats moving forward, and sees a well-financed field operation as key to future successes.

Republicans in the district are confident that they could defeat Ossoff in a runoff. But the fact that this district has become competitive at all raises red flags for 2018.

"This is Tom Price's district. Tom Price is not a moderate," says Robinson, the Republican strategist who is consulting for Hill's campaign. "What message does this send to Republicans in the suburbs of Philly about what the atmosphere is out there? It shouldn't be happening."

The national GOP has also deployed resources to the race. The National Republican Campaign Committee launched an ad in the district aimed at mobilizing voters. "Nancy Pelosi and liberal politicians are flooding into Georgia to try and stop our Republican majority that’s getting things done," says the ad's narrator.

This week, the Republican National Committee entered the fray, launching a web ad painting Ossoff as a jet-setter and inexperienced. Republicans have criticized him for not living in the district he is vying to represent. Ossoff grew up in the 6th, and his parents still live there, but the candidate resides in a neighboring district that is convenient, he says, for his girlfriend to attend medical school there.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC aligned with the House, has launched $3 million in advertising and field operations. Though most on-air spots have linked Ossoff to Pelosi and national Democrats, an online spot featured images of Osama bin Laden and portrayed Al Jazeera, with which Ossoff worked on one of his documentaries, as a "mouthpiece for terrorists."

The group also launched radio ads in the district featuring Price's wife, Betty, who is a doctor and a current state representative. “It’s so important that we elect a conservative to fill Tom’s seat, to continue Tom’s fight for lower spending, lower taxes and a strong defense against America’s enemies,” she says in the ad.

If Republicans manage to drag Ossoff into the runoff, Georgians can expect to see even more political cash, advertising, and resources from the national parties and outside groups flood in.