Mulvaney Changes Sides; Kansas Special Election; Protecting the Grid; Dorothy Parker

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Eighty-six years ago today, directors and producers in the New York theater had their prayers answered. Dorothy Parker was sheathing her sword, putting her stiletto back into her purse, and holstering her handgun. Which is to say that Miss Parker was stepping down as drama critic for the New Yorker magazine.

Her self-described “Reign of Terror” began at Vanity Fair in 1918. On this date in 1931, she was decamping to California. I’ve written about Dorothy Parker before, but the truth is I never tire of her. Before heading West, she’d panned a play called “The House Beautiful” with this line: “'The House Beautiful' is, for me, the play lousy.” She skewered a Broadway musical by writing, “If you don’t knit, bring a book.”

As for the director who dared to stage Leo Tolstoy’s “Redemption,” he must have wanted to strangle Dorothy Parker for writing: “I went into the Plymouth Theater a comparatively young woman, and I staggered out of it, three hours later, 20 years older.”

And although she was soon off on a two-decade Hollywood hiatus, Parker’s spirit never really left New York, or The Algonquin, where her quotations are featured on the hotel's walls. She lives on, too, in American literary circles, even among those who would not necessarily share Parker’s liberal politics or her jaded view of men, women, love, sex, and matrimony.

Among the sexist stereotypes of her era that especially irritated Dorothy Parker was the notion that women are by nature sweet and saintly. She knew better merely by looking in the mirror. One reason Parker moved on from drama criticism in the early 1930s was that she had found her own voice as a writer. In poems, plays, short stories -- and spontaneous quips with her confederates gathered at The Round Table inside the bar at The Algonquin -- Parker hid personal pain and idealistic longings behind a brilliant and cynical wit.

Upon being informed that people at a Halloween party were “ducking for apples," she rejoined, “There, but for a typographical error, is the story of my life.”

A 1928 hit, “Love Me or Leave Me,” became in her telling, “Take me or leave me; or, as is the usual order of things, both.” William Shakespeare’s “Brevity is the soul of wit” became in a Dorothy Parker caption for Vogue magazine: “Brevity is the soul of lingerie.”

Challenged to use the word “horticulture” in a sentence, she riffed off an old saying, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink,” with this: “You can lead a whore to culture, but you can’t make her think.”

Dorothy Parker is still quoted today -- often for things she never said -- but one wonders if she might be dismayed that the one-liners she tossed out with seemingly little effort are remembered better than her poems and her political activism on behalf of civil rights. This was a woman who left her papers and legal title to her writings to Martin Luther King Jr. (a man she’d never met), and in the event of his death, to the NAACP.

“There’s a hell of a distance between wise-cracking and wit,” she said late in life. “Wit has truth in it; wise-cracking is simply calisthenics with words.”

So let’s close with a brief Dorothy Parker poem that has both calisthenics and wit:

Oh, is it then Utopian

To hope that I might meet a man

Who’ll not relate, in accents suave,

The tales of girls he used to have?

