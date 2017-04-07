Lawmakers Push for Clarity on Trump's Syrian Strategy

Lawmakers offered generally bipartisan support for President Trump's missile attack on Syria, with some vocal exceptions on both sides of the aisle, but Republicans and Democrats alike are now pressing the administration for a broader and sustained Middle East strategy.

Senators briefed Friday afternoon by Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the White House has not yet explained its next steps following the strike against a Syrian government airfield in response to President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons against his citizens. Senators also said Dunford did not offer a legal justification for Thursday night’s actions, and some in Congress believe the strikes were conducted unlawfully. The lawmakers, who have now left town for a two-week Easter recess, were told that Vice President Mike Pence will outline the legal justification and a broader plan over the next couple of weeks.

While Congress waits for what comes next, there are a variety of opinions within both chambers about how to proceed. Matters of foreign policy typically scramble political alliances on Capitol Hill, and while most Republicans rallied around the president's decision, others questioned his legal authority to launch the attack without their approval.

“I think they’re illegal and unconstitutional,” Republican Sen. Rand Paul said of the airstrikes.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who has long been advocating for Congress to pass an authorization for use of military force against ISIS, said that "the fact that this action was taken without a congressional authorization is deeply troubling.”

“The administration did not come prepared either to discuss a strategy vis a vis Syria or the legal authority for what occurred last night, and they indicated that those would be issues that would be addressed in days to come,” Kaine said after the briefing.

Sen. John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican in the chamber, said Pence would brief lawmakers as soon as next week.

“There is a desire to see what authority that the administration is claiming to operate under so far,” Cornyn said. He added that he was not concerned that Trump would take further action without consulting Congress.

Meanwhile, foreign policy hawks were inspired by the show of force from a president who campaigned on an "America First" mantra and opposed U.S. intervention overseas.

"Campaign rhetoric is often replaced by reality," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, often a critic of Trump's but who praised the president's decision to strike. The South Carolina Republican said the move marked the evolution of a leader who once criticized Barack Obama for considering military action in Syria in 2013. "He's going to make the adjustments he needs to protect the country. And I don't think he's bound by ideology. I think he is embracing a new reality."

Indeed, the president said earlier in the week that he would be flexible in weighing a response to the Syria's chemical attack. And while some lawmakers delighted in Trump's change in tack, others said it raised questions about broader foreign policy commitments.

“I think this is an administration and a White House that’s free-styling on foreign policy," said Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy. The Foreign Relations Committee member noted that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signaled support for regime change in Syria just days after he suggested the Syrian people decide the fate of their president.

In 2013, Murphy was one of two Democrats and five Republicans who opposed a narrow authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) in Syria after a similar chemical weapons attack there. The authorization, which was extremely narrow in scope and time-frame, passed out of the committee but the broader Senate had little appetite to bring it to a full vote.

Sen. Marco Rubio, one of those who opposed it, said at the time that the military action proposed could have been "counterproductive" and that "the only thing that will prevent Assad from using chemical weapons in the future is for the Syrian people to remove him from power."

On Friday, Rubio said the strike ordered by Trump had "strong national security and legal justifications," noting that the Syrian government had violated treaties by using chemical weapons and put American troops stationed there in danger.

"The role of Congress is hopefully to guide the formulation of a policy towards Syria, and ultimately we'll be asked to fund it and potentially authorize it," Rubio told reporters after the briefing Friday.

In the House, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi backed Obama's proposal for military action in Syria and pushed Democrats in Congress to approve it. On Friday, she sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan urging him to bring lawmakers back from their recess to debate an authorization of force. Ryan, who called the strikes "appropriate and just," said he looked to the administration "further engaging Congress" in a broader strategy.

Senator Paul said it was unlikely that his colleagues would push to assert their congressional power to authorize, or limit, military force.

“They won’t even vote on ISIS, where they had near unanimity as wanting to do something," he said, referring to the lack of a vote on an authorization to fight the Islamic State. "For all the debate we have on Supreme Court justices and fidelity to the Constitution, virtually no one in Congress cares about the Constitution when it comes to war.”

Asked what would change that view among his colleagues, Paul responded with a laugh: "Different colleagues."

On the other end of the spectrum, Graham argued that the president could continue action in Syria without lawmakers’ approval. "The tool that Congress has to check and balance military action you don't like is to defund the operation," he said. "So when Rand Paul says this is illegal, he has no idea what he's talking about."

Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, who spoke with the president Thursday night, said that while the strikes were legal and under the president's jurisdiction, Congress would likely weigh in when it comes to further developments.

"I don't think what happened yesterday is necessarily a precursor for immersion into Syria," Corker told reporters. "It was the first step in a cafeteria plan of multiple activities that could take place."

