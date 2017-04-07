In Wake of U.S. Missile Strikes, Next Steps Unclear

Pundits since January have wondered what it would be: what global event would challenge President Trump in ways he could not really prepare for?

Chemical weapons deployed by a dictator to poison Syrian civilians turned out to be Trump’s international tipping point. But that set of facts was not new, not even to Trump. As a civilian, the New York businessman pondered similarly heinous circumstances when Barack Obama was president, and he reached different conclusions.

“President Obama, do not attack Syria,” Trump tweeted in September 2013 after some 1,300 civilians died following exposure to sarin gas. “There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your “powder” for another (and more important) day!”

But that was then.

“Obviously in his first 70 days, the president was very taken by this,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explained to reporters the morning after the president ordered the U.S. military to bomb a Syrian airfield using 59 Tomahawk missiles.

The “this,” according to the president and his spokesman, was the sight of babies, children and adults choking and convulsing from a nerve agent used by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in violation of international agreements and prohibitions.

“He was very moved and found the event extremely tragic,” Spicer continued, after describing the president’s reaction to news accounts and his intelligence briefing Tuesday morning.

During his presidential campaign, Trump warned that U.S. intervention in Syria could result in “World War III,” and he rebuked his running mate, former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, after he endorsed possible use of military force against Assad and backed a proposal for safe zones to protect the Syrian people.

Trump criticized Obama for “weak” leadership and castigated Hillary Clinton for her hawkish rhetoric about Syria and Assad.

But as president, Trump’s muscular, military approach this week, deliberations over just two days, and his argument that the United States had defended its national interests in attacking Assad’s regime took many by surprise.

Trump also directly challenged Russia’s support for Assad, reversing months of reluctance to criticize Moscow for propping up Assad’s regime, its occupation of Crimea, aggression in Ukraine, and interference with last year’s U.S. election.

The president has chafed at ongoing FBI and congressional investigations probing his connections to Russia and possible campaign collusion with Moscow to defeat Clinton last year. Trump has denied any ties, and the evident chilling of relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin was notable.

Trump, accused by some supporters of abandoning his “America-first” campaign doctrine, showed no hesitation to engage allies at the United Nations Security Council, as well as counterparts in Europe and Asia during private conversations this week. His advisers said there are no contradictions between his military intervention and his campaign promises: Trump took action to defend U.S. interests, they argued.

On Thursday, the White House said the president retaliated against Syria because Assad’s regime committed crimes against humanity.

“There’s very important national security interests in the region, stability, and obviously there’s a huge humanitarian component to this,” Spicer added.

Senior administration officials sidestepped multiple questions about whether the administration believes Russian forces on the ground in Syria knew in advance that Assad’s forces would drop a nerve agent on civilians.

The administration dismissed objections emanating from Syria and Russia accusing the United States of unwarranted aggression. “It was decisive, justified and proportional,” the White House countered.

The president’s advisers also left gauzy on Friday almost all questions about what comes next.

What did the missile strikes accomplish beyond retaliation, and rendering one base inoperable? Will there be additional military strikes to promote deterrence? If the United States has identified the locations of new chemical-agent stockpiles hidden in Syria, what approach will the president take? Does the United States ultimately seek Assad’s ouster from power? Is Russia complicit in war crimes? Will the president’s humanitarian responses extend to endorsing safe zones, or welcoming additional Syrian refugees to the United States?

How do Trump’s decisions impact his vows to “eradicate” ISIS and other terrorist activities in Syria and the region?

Did Trump intend to transmit a warning to other foes, including North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, to deter the dictator’s nuclear ambitions, and to China’s President Xi Jinping, whose country supplies its isolated neighbor with fuel, goods and food?

As Trump and Xi wrapped up an elaborate dinner together at Mar-a-Lago in Florida Thursday night, the president informed his counterpart that he ordered an attack against Syria.

“President Xi expressed an appreciation [for the information] ... and indicated that he understood that such a response is necessary when people are killing children,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

The U.S. military operation, the secretary added, “was an overwhelming success.”