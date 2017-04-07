GOP Nukes Filibuster; Recess Disappointment; 'First 100 Days'; Don Rickles

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 7, 2017, and for the first time in many years the world is without the caustic, hilarious wit of Don Rickles. The iconic actor and comedian would have been 91 years old next month, and was working nearly until to the end.

A decade ago, explaining to the New York Times why he was still doing stand-up 75 nights a year, Rickles said, “The only way I would stop is if my health goes, God forbid, or the audience isn’t with me anymore.” He then added, “Besides, I got to keep going. My manager told me he has to put his kid through college. His kid is 10 years old.”

That kid would now be a college junior, so maybe “Mr. Warmth,” as Johnny Carson called Rickles, figured his work was just about done. Or maybe Don Rickles could depart this vale with a smile on his face knowing that a man with his own insult-comic sensibilities -- and a fellow native of Queens -- is in the White House.

Was it insensitive of me to needle Donald Trump over his propensity to insult his critics, especially on the day after he took his commander-in-chief duties so seriously in Syria? I hope it wasn’t perceived that way. Don Rickles surely wouldn’t have minded. Neither would Bob Hope, who spent his spare time entertaining U.S. troops around the world for half a century.

“What’s Bob Hope doing here?” Rickles once quipped on Dean Martin’s show. “Is the war over?”

Rickles was pals with Dino, and more famously with Frank Sinatra, who surprised his own friends by laughing when Don needled him. It began, according to Rickles, when Frank and his entourage entered a small Miami nightclub where the comedian was on stage.

“Make yourself comfortable, Frank,” Rickles said. “Hit somebody.”

The audience laughed, but only after Sinatra did so first. But Rickles wasn’t done. “Frank, believe me, I’m telling you this as a friend: Your voice is gone.”

Another storied encounter between the two men occurred in Las Vegas, at the old Sands Hotel, where Rickles tried to impress his date by surreptitiously asking Sinatra to come by their table to say hello.

A few minutes later, Sinatra approached and said warmly, “Don! How the hell are you?”

“Not now, Frank!” Rickles deadpanned. “Can’t you see I’m with somebody?”

I heard that yarn in Vegas myself as a young man and assumed it was apocryphal, but Rickles put it in his autobiography, so what do I know?

It’s a matter of record that Rickles performed as part of Ronald Reagan’s second presidential inauguration, and although he pulled his punches on his typical (and, even then, anachronistic, ethnic humor), Rickles did make fun of the president, first lady, and secretary of state.

Don Rickles was a small “d” democrat with his insults, too, by which I mean that he’d tease nobodies -- hockey pucks, he called them -- as well the rich and famous.

“Hey lady, this is what you’re gonna hear,” he’d tell a female patron who’d wince at one of his jokes. “If you're waitin' for Billy Graham to come in and make a kid walk again, forget about it.”

Or he might nod at a woman in the audience and ask the man sitting next to her, “Is that your wife?” If the man said yes, Rickles would say, “Oh, well, keep your chin up.”

At first, his humor was considered too edgy for television, but on Rickles’ maiden appearance on “The Tonight Show,” he greeted Johnny Carson this way: “Hi, dumb-dumb.” When a laughing Carson started to respond, Rickles cut him off.

“Where does it say you butt in, dummy? I'm fed up with you already, you know that?”

As Carson dissolved into giggles, Rickles plowed on: “That’s it, laugh it up. You’re making $50 million a year and your poor parents are back in Nebraska eating locusts for dinner.”

There’s a lot more of this material, some of which you can find in the Los Angeles Times and the NYT, both of which have nice obits on Rickles (as does the Washington Post).

But what about this idea of laughing while people are suffering -- and when Americans are heading into harm’s way? I take my cue from Abraham Lincoln, who days after the carnage at Antietam was reported by Edwin M. Stanton to have told a group of visitors, “With the fearful strain that is upon me night and day, if I did not laugh I should die, and you need this medicine as much as I do.”

It was left for Mark Twain to complete the thought many years later. “The secret of humor,” Twain noted, “is not joy, but sorrow.”

