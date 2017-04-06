Trump and Syria; Mulvaney on Repeal; Administration Vacancies; the Great War

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 6, 2017. One hundred years ago today, the United States took a plunge into the unknown -- officially entering the European conflagration President Woodrow Wilson had repeatedly assured his countrymen they would avoid.

But the nation’s isolationist sentiment had been slowly ebbing, beginning in 1915, after a German submarine sank the passenger liner Lusitania, with the loss of 1,193 lives -- all of whom were noncombatants.

On April 2, 1917, less than a month after taking his second inaugural oath, Wilson asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany. It wasn’t a hard sell: Huge majorities in both political parties supported him. Only six senators opposed going to war. The vote in the House of Representatives was 373-50. And on this date, April 6, the papers were signed.

Later this morning, the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City will host a comprehensive program exploring this event. C-SPAN’s American History TV will be on the scene, and you can watch its programming later this morning. (Here’s the network’s April 1 primer on what was known as “The Great War,” with Susan Swain hosting.)

I’ll have more on how and why the U.S entered First World War in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump Sees Syria, N. Korea Threats With New Eyes. Syria’s gas attack on civilians has changed the president’s views on U.S. relations with dictatorships, Alexis Simendinger reports.

Mulvaney: Restarting Health Care Effort Is Key to GOP Agenda. Rebecca Berg highlights the OMB director’s comments following the administration’s renewal of talks with conservative lawmakers and groups.

GOP Senators Push Trump to Fill Administration Posts. Lawmakers complain the president’s foot-dragging makes governing more difficult, writes James Arkin.

Is There a European Counter-Reaction to Trump? Anders Agner Pedersen looks ahead to the French presidential election, where Marine Le Pen has a potentially strong competitor in Emmanuel Macron.

Much at Stake as Xi and Trump Meet. In RealClearWorld, Harry Kazianis cites six reasons China and the United States may be creeping toward a great-power confrontation.

With Health Care Reform on Hold, Now What? Robin Gelburd offers a comprehensive guide to where health insurance might be going.

Single-Payer Health Care Is Not the Answer. Sean Speer explains in RealClearPolicy.

Can Pro Sports Help Us Understand Economics? In RealClearMarkets, Ray Keating looks for lessons as the baseball season unfolds.

Lessons From the Tragedy of Woodrow Wilson’s War. In RealClearDefense, John L. Chapman and Karl-Henrik Smith offer this assessment on the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into the conflict.

How Christianity Shaped Experiences of World War I. In RealClearReligion, Jonathan Ebel details how the U.S. war effort was framed as a sacred quest.

* * *

Like so many American presidents before and after him (including our three most recent commanders-in-chief), Woodrow Wilson entered the White House hoping to spend little time on foreign policy. Wilson was re-elected four years later on a dubious pledge of keeping America neutral during World War I. In truth, by 1916 Wilson knew that was going to be a hard promise to keep.

The concept of “total war” wasn’t new, but the technologies harnessed in its cause were: Heavy artillery, machine guns, chemical weapons, airplanes, trench warfare, and submarines. These innovations would kill some 9 million men on the battlefields of Europe, Africa, and Asia -- mostly in Europe -- and many more civilians from starvation, disease, and other depredations caused or exacerbated by the war.

Most Americans did not understand the causes of the First World War, and had no interest in joining it. Wilson’s own hope was that he could play the role of mediator, and help end it. As the carnage mounted, his aspirations faded. They were dashed with the torpedoing of the Lusitania. The passenger liner had sailed from New York and was headed for London, but a German U-boat sunk the ship in broad daylight in the Irish Sea. Among the nearly 1,200 civilians who died were 128 Americans. Hoping to keep the United States out of the war, Germany announced a cessation of such submarine attacks, and the clamor to send U.S. troops to Europe ebbed.

Wilson kept stressing the need for American neutrality, and at the 1916 Democratic National Convention in St. Louis, delegates chanted a call-and-response to a new campaign slogan, “He kept us out of war!”

But it was not to be.

In January 1917, an increasingly desperate Germany announced that it would resume unrestricted submarine warfare. In February, the United States government gained access to an intercepted telegram from German Foreign Secretary Arthur Zimmermann to his nation’s Mexican ambassador that attempted to incite Mexico to enter the war against the United States.

Believing he was left with little choice, Wilson addressed Congress on April 2, 1917.

“We are accepting this challenge of hostile purpose because we know that in such a government, following such methods, we can never have a friend,” the president told Congress. “The world,” he added, “must be made safe for democracy.”

It’s a noble goal, but an elusive one, irrespective of whether a president’s first instinct is diplomacy or military intervention.

Late in his first term, President Obama was overheard ad-libbing to Russian leaders that he’d be freer to pursue the foreign policy he desired after re-election. Although it was unusual to blurt it into an open microphone, this was not a new sentiment for U.S. presidents. Nor is it novel for a newly elected president to find that although his interests lie elsewhere -- in domestic issues or foreign trade policies, for instance -- that the exigencies of world affairs have a way of imposing themselves on the White House. It happened to George W. Bush after 9/11, and it happened to Donald Trump this very week in Syria.

At some point, the truth of Georges Clemenceau’s grim observation occurs to most presidents. In July 1919, while at Verdun, the site of so much killing, France’s prime minister noted: “It is easier to make war than to make peace.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com