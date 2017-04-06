Is There a European Counter-Reaction to Trump?

Thanks to the Dutch, the series of referenda pitting elites vs. populists all over the Western world has gotten closer, with the score now 2-1 in favor of the latter. The action next moves to France, where the first round of the French presidential elections will be held later this month. Brexit was the first volley across the elitists’ bow. The even more surprising election of Donald Trump was the second.

As near-panic took hold in European capitals, all eyes were on the Netherlands on the Ides of March. The first of three major European elections in 2017, the Dutch vote provided an indication of whether the conservative Trump-Brexit wave had made it back across the Atlantic.

The answer was that it had not.

For a long time, the leader of Holland’s Freedom Party, Geert Wilders, looked as though he could make it three in a row for the anti-establishment forces. Several polls indicated that his party would emerge with the largest bloc of seats in the Dutch Parliament, meaning that it would be difficult for the other factions to isolate him politically.

Although Wilders eventually could end up as prime minister in Holland, something happened in the weeks prior to Election Day. As voters began looking seriously at electing an anti-immigration candidate who openly admired President Trump, the Freedom Party began dropping in the polls. Not even an unseemly provocation by Turkish officials could alter the fear that a majority of Dutch voters felt as the looming prospect of electing the Dutch Donald Trump.

Although the Freedom Party remains Holland’s second-largest and did gain a few new seats in the Parliament, it was not even close to the landslide that had been foretold earlier in the year. In other words, Wilders’ party did not replicate the success that Republicans achieved in America. At the Republican National Convention last summer, Wilders was among the invited guests in Cleveland where he extolled The Donald’s potential and his own. As we now know, Trump ended up in the White House. As yet, at least, Wilders has not yet moved into Catshuis, the Netherlands’ version of the executive mansion.

The initial reaction within the European establishment the day after the Dutch vote was one of relief: “Thank God, we didn’t wake up to another Brexit morning.” The second reaction was, “Okay, but we have to go through it all again in April and May”—when the French hold their two-part presidential contest.

What we can learn from the Dutch election? Let’s keep in mind that the winner was the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, the center-left, pro-European Union party headed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte. It’s also worth remembering that Rutte’s party lost seats and that Geert Wilders has already announced that his anti-Islamic party will field a slate of candidates in 60 Dutch municipal elections in 2018.

So what does Holland portend, if anything, about France? Right now, the politician most likely to replace Francois Hollande in Elysee Palace is not the famous far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, the leader of Front National. It is the man who more than a few times has been referred to as the French version of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Emmanuel Macron is 39 years old, charismatic, well-spoken, good-looking—and running as an independent. Running unaligned possibly leaves him in a position to capitalize on both the anti-establishment sentiment sweeping the West and those who find Le Pen too extreme. It seems likely that the run-off election will be between those two. According to the polls, he would win comfortably.

Yes, many of us made similar predictions about the Donald Trump-Hillary Clinton contest, but maybe that result flipped the story line in Europe. Was the U.S. election a wake-up call among many European voters? Is what we are now seeing a European counter-reaction to Trump? The Dutch election gave us some answers. The upcoming contest in France is likely to give us more.