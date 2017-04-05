Trump Sees Syria, N. Korea Threats With New Eyes

President Trump, in office fewer than 80 days, plunged headlong into foreign policy thickets this week, reacting to global threats while also conceding publicly that his views have changed in the wake of recent events.

Trump said he is weighing responses to the lethal ambitions of two of the world’s most unrepentant despots, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, whose government again used poisonous chemical agents against civilians this week, and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, whose nuclear ambitions were described Tuesday at the White House as an “urgent” threat.

Trump said Assad’s apparent use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians, including babies, was “an affront to humanity” and “cannot be tolerated.”

“The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this horrific attack and all other horrific attacks, for that matter,” the president said.

As he spoke, the United States urged allies at the United Nations Security Council to adopt a resolution that would condemn the Assad regime for Syria’s attacks on civilians.

Until Tuesday’s chemical attacks, the Trump administration had indicated its focus was on ISIS and other terrorists in Syria and the Middle East, rather than on Assad and his brutal regime. But the president said he was deeply shaken to learn about the gassing of Syrian civilians, and said he embraced America’s responsibility to lead and to try to prevent future loss of life.

“My attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much,” Trump said in the Rose Garden during a news conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah. “That attack on children had a big impact on me, big impact. That was a horrible, horrible thing. … It doesn’t get any worse than that.”

The president once again faulted President Obama for describing chemical weapons use as a “red line” for the United States in Syria in 2012. He said Obama’s decision not to follow through on his rhetoric served to complicate the Syrian civil war and conditions in the region.

“That responsibility could've made -- been made a lot easier if it was handled years ago,” the president said. Tuesday’s gassing deaths and injuries reported in a rebel-led Syrian province “crossed a lot of lines for me,” Trump said.

But any new steps the United States and allies may take when it comes to Assad, the Syrian rebels, ISIS factions in the region, and the Syrian refugee crisis remained vague.

Trump declined to answer detailed questions about how his administration will proceed. He said the United States would provide additional funding to Jordan to safeguard millions of refugees who have fled Syria. The president noted that most refugees would prefer to return to their homeland than relocate elsewhere.

He raised the subject of military intervention, but only to suggest he would not disclose U.S. strategy or planning.

“One of the things I think you've noticed about me is militarily, I don't like to say where I'm going and what I'm doing,” Trump told reporters. “I'm not saying I'm doing anything one way or the other.”

ISIS, the president repeated, will be “totally eradicated,” and the United States is willing to work with any “appropriate” interest or nation to achieve that end, he added.

Trump ignored a question about whether the United States would press the Russians to work with allies to ground Syria’s air force and establish and enforce safe zones for Syrian civilians.

And the president interpreted a question about Iran’s support for Syria as an opening to criticize the Iran nuclear deal signed by the Obama administration and global partners, structured to halt Iran’s nuclear weapons program in exchange for international inspections and release of Tehran from economic sanctions.

Trump repeated his view that it was “one of the worst deals I’ve ever witnessed,” and said, “I will do what I have to do with respect to the Iran deal.” But he did not say what.

The president’s definitions of human rights and global brutality are getting a workout this week. Trump met Monday at the White House with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whom the president said is doing “a fantastic job.” While Egypt is a long-running ally and a recipient of U.S. military aid, Sisi rose to power by staging a military coup in 2013 and ousting his democratically elected predecessor. Assailed for killings and repressive treatment of dissidents, Sisi was barred from the White House during the Obama years.

The rising death toll among Syrians who succumbed to what has been described in reports as exposure to sarin and chlorine gases prompted worldwide condemnations. U.S. lawmakers debated on television actions the United States could take, including proposed interventions weighed and jettisoned since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican who served in the Army in Iraq and Afghanistan, advocated creating “unsafe zones” that he said could be established in Syria to box the Assad regime in. Military responses should be “on the table,” Cotton said, noting the administration was considering the idea as part of “a broader policy” in the region.

“I think we have to be prepared to keep all options on the table, whether it's military action or whether it's classified covert activities as well,” Cotton said during an interview on MSNBC. “Ultimately, we cannot expect to be safe ourselves from the threats emanating from the Middle East as long as Bashar al-Assad remains in power.”

During his press conference with King Abdullah, Trump raised what he called his responsibility as president to respond to North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and threats in the Asia-Pacific. The president on Thursday and Friday will meet in Florida with China’s President Xi Jingping. The two are expected to spend a loosely organized itinerary discussing economic and security issues, including whether Kim Jung-un can be prevented from acquiring nuclear missiles.

“We have a big problem. We have somebody that is not doing the right thing. And that's going to be my responsibility,” Trump said of North Korea’s dictator.

Senior administration officials who briefed reporters Tuesday in preparation for the president’s talks with Xi at Mar-a-Lago repeated that North Korea poses an increasingly alarming nuclear threat, and that decades of diplomatic talks and sanctions have reached an end. They did not outline Trump’s preferred course or any proposals the president may raise with Xi. Communist North Korea, isolated by sanctions and its repressive regime, relies on China for the majority of its imports.

“We would have loved to see North Korea join the community of nations,” one official said. “They've been given that opportunity over the course of … four administrations, with some of our best diplomats and statesmen doing the best they could to bring about a resolution. The clock has now run out and all options are on the table for us.”