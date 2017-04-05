Syria Blame Game; Another Watergate? Trump-Xi Summit; Ben Franklin's Subtle Taunt

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 5, 2017. On this date in 1774, Benjamin Franklin showcased his devilishly clever wit -- and radical sympathies -- in a pseudonymous letter-to-the-editor of The Public Advertiser, a prominent London newspaper.

Titled “An Open Letter to Lord North” (Britain’s incumbent prime minister), Franklin made a series of ironic suggestions about how the British government might deal with the restive American colonies across the sea. The op-ed was signed “A Friend to Military Government,” which should have been an obvious clue that he was mocking the crown.

Unfortunately for the future of the British Empire, the letter was misconstrued by those who had the most to lose by not comprehending its true meaning.

I’ll have more on Ben Franklin’s subversive genius in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Obama Syria Policies Scuttled Regime Change, White House Says. Alexis Simendinger has the story amid outcry over the alleged gassing of civilians.

Nunes’ Disclosures May Signal a Watergate-Level Scandal. Peter J. Wallison weighs in on the latest revelations.

A Tricky Summit for Trump. Beware China's proposal for a G2-style of relations for Washington and Beijing, writes Daniel Blumenthal in RealClearWorld. The worst outcome would be to treat China as America's equal.

Toward High Noon in U.S.-China Relations. In RealClearDefense, Pravin R. Jethwa has some hard-line advice for Trump ahead of his meeting with President Xi.

Democrats: Don't Work With Trump on Trade. In RealClearPolicy, Jeffrey Kucik argues that the president's anti-trade stance is fundamentally at odds with core Democratic priorities.

A Drug Pricing Practice That Needs to End. In RealClearHealth, Stacey Worthy assails a tool by used by pharmacy benefit managers that decreases patient access and increases costs.

Why French Fries Are More of a ‘Superfood’ Than Kale. Ross Pomeroy explains in RealClearScience.

Top 10 Masters Contenders. Cory Gunkel compiled this list in RealClearSports.

* * *

The first clue that “An Open Letter to Lord North” wasn’t genuine advice from a sympathetic ally to the British government was in the dateline: The author claimed he was writing it from the Smyrna Coffee House. This wasn’t your local Starbucks. It was a famous St. James Street gathering place for liberal thinkers and politicians -- the kind of activists inclined to view a massive military buildup in the American colonies as being about as efficacious as sending U.S. troops to Vietnam would be two centuries later.

But I digress.

Frederick North, the 2nd Earl of Guilford, missed the Smyrna Coffee House hint, and other clues. Come to think of it, he missed the point of the letter entirely, as only a sheltered aristocrat raised to take himself too seriously could. This was not Ben Franklin’s problem, obviously.

In his “Open Letter,” Franklin proposed to Lord North that martial law be imposed over the colonies. King George should dispense a viceroy to rule North America, the letter continued, backed by a huge force of British troops who would then march in formation from New York to South Carolina to intimidate the provincials.

The puckish letter writer raised the issue of whether this strategy would work, and then answered his own question. How could it not? Although the colonials were descended from “British Ancestors,” anyone who’d served in the French and Indian War could attest to the sad truth that the colonists had “degenerated to such a degree that one born in Britain is equal to twenty Americans.”

“Yankee Doodles” were simply an indolent lot who could scarcely be roused into fighting for their own survival, Franklin wrote, adding that the only thing colonials feared was “the lash.”

“An Inhabitant who disobeys an Order may by a Court Martial be sentenced to receive from One Hundred to a Thousand Lashes in a frosty Morning, according to the Nature of his Offence,” the letter asserted.

Not grasping the satire, Lord North took heart in this scenario. Later that year, he pushed the Massachusetts Government Act through Parliament. This measure made British Gen. Thomas Gage the royal governor of Massachusetts and gave him the mission of pacifying the most restive colony in the New World.

Gen. Gage was in a position to know that this assignment was a trap. He knew from personal experience in the French and Indian War that impugning the martial spirit of the colonists was absurd. Gage had shared wartime privations with an impressive young American officer named George Washington -- and witnessed himself how Washington could get men to fight.

In truth, any official, soldier, royal -- or ordinary British subject -- who had been paying attention should have known that harsh measures aimed at Massachusetts would only increase the smoldering resentment toward Great Britain and the colonials’ willingness to resist British rule.

As in Ben Franklin’s April 5, 1774 letter, the key to understanding what was really happening was contained in the exact language being used by the two sides. Lord North’s response to the Boston Tea Party in 1773 had been to usher through Parliament a series of taxes and other measures designed to further punish Bostonians. In England, these laws were known as “the Coercive Acts.” In the colonies, they were called “the Intolerable Acts.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com