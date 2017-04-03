Senate Headed Toward Supreme Court Filibuster Cliff

The Senate is barreling towards a massive change this week in the way it handles Supreme Court nominations, an inflection point that would have far-reaching implications for the future of the upper chamber and the nation’s highest court. Senators on both sides of the aisle seem resigned to this fate, hopeless that cooler heads will prevail.

If Democrats choose to filibuster Neil Gorsuch following Monday’s expected approval of his nomination by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republicans are likely to trigger the so-called nuclear option, changing the rules to require only a simple majority, not 60 votes, to cut off debate. They would then be able to confirm Gorsuch to the bench with Republican votes, though the Colorado appeals court judge is likely to draw support from a few moderate Democrats.

Both sides have the ability to avert this path. Democrats can choose not to block Gorsuch, and save their fire for future court nominations. Republicans can choose not to eliminate the filibuster despite Democratic opposition, and push President Trump to nominate a more consensus choice.

But senators on both sides of the aisle are adamant in blaming what they consider the hypocrisy of their counterparts for this predicament, and firm in believing in the political and legislative correctness of their position. And with a Supreme Court justice hanging in the balance and the base of each party seething over the other side’s tactics, the door seems to have slammed shut on a nuclear de-escalation.

Sen. Bob Corker, who has been in Congress since 2006, said there has been a “spiral to the bottom” since he joined the chamber. He said Democrats seem bent on filibustering, and Republicans feel no need to avoid the nuclear option because Democrats already employed it for all other nominees in 2013.

“We all know how this movie ends,” Corker said. “The big concern I have is … if we don’t respect the institution, who’s going to?”

For some, the decision is based almost entirely on short-term gains. Republicans consider Gorsuch eminently qualified, someone whom the Senate approved unanimously a decade ago to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. And he breezed through his confirmation hearings, which were less than a blockbuster affair, often overshadowed by other business on Capitol Hill. But Democrats view him as an ideologue who is too lenient with corporations and not willing enough to stand up to the president who nominated him.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has taken to arguing that if Gorsuch can’t win Democratic support, no Trump nominee could – which forces his party’s hands on eliminating the filibuster. Other Republican senators have echoed that point.

“People support this guy because he’s exactly what you would look for in a Supreme Court justice,” Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio told RealClearPolitics. “If this guy can’t get confirmed because of the use of the filibuster, I don’t know who could.”

On the flip side, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has argued that Gorsuch is decidedly out of the mainstream, and that if he can’t win 60 votes, Republicans should change the nominee.

“There’s no such thing as an insignificant nominee for the United States Supreme Court,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who has announced his opposition to Gorsuch. “If we conclude that Judge Gorsuch is out of the mainstream, that he in effect passes the Trump litmus test, then we should use every tool available to oppose him, including the filibuster.”

The implications of that decision, however, are much deeper than this nomination alone. If Republicans get rid of the filibuster, future Supreme Court nominees will require only partisan support, and finding someone who can bridge the divide between parties likely won’t be a concern for future presidents if their party controls the Senate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who often points out that he supported President Obama’s first two nominees to the court, said he thinks such a change could shift the ideology of the court, and the entire nature of the Senate, making the chamber more polarized and elections more contested.

“Every Senate seat is going to be a referendum on the Supreme Court because if you need a majority only to confirm somebody, then every seat out there becomes critical to the future of the court,” Graham said. “I don’t really go into other states and campaign against my colleagues. But if my choice now is every Senate seat determines who’s going to be on the Supreme Court, it’s going to change the way the Senate operates.”

Still, Graham said that if Democrats filibuster Gorsuch, he would vote to eliminate it.

Some disagreed with Graham’s doomsday scenario. Portman said he didn’t think presidents’ picks for the court would become inherently more ideological. “No, because I’m not going to vote for somebody way out there,” even a nominee appointed by a Republican, he said.

While Republicans argue that Gorsuch needs to be considered simply on his own merits, Democrats have not yet moved past the treatment of Obama’s final nominee, Merrick Garland, whom Republican senators denied a hearing or a vote because the vacancy occurred during Obama’s final year in office. While Republicans point out there has never been a partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee, Democrats counter that Garland didn’t even receive a hearing that could have led to a filibuster.

Sen. Tom Carper said this week he would not consider any Trump nominee until Garland got his due. He floated that perhaps it would take a justice appointed by a Democrat stepping down and Trump nominating Garland for the vacancy to earn his support for anyone else. He called the treatment of Garland “unprecedented and shameful.”

Beyond the balance of the court, political calculations have played an outsize role in the debate. There is immense pressure from the Democratic base to oppose Trump at every turn – a range of progressive groups are visiting the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Monday to urge them not to support incumbents who vote to confirm Gorsuch, something the DSCC is almost certain to ignore. Two Democrats up for re-election next year, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, announced their support for Gorsuch on Friday.

On the Republican side, there is an understanding that many conservative voters were wary of Trump but nonetheless voted for him, and kept the Senate in Republican hands, because a Supreme Court vacancy was at stake. And while Republicans haven’t changed their timeline or approach for Gorsuch since his nomination months ago, the failure of Trump’s first legislative push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act last month in many ways left the GOP desperate to score a legislative victory before heading home for the two-week Easter recess.

“I can’t think of better points on the board than a Supreme Court confirmation, which I think was a lot of the reason why this president was elected, because people realized the importance of that,” Sen. John Cornyn said.

In the end, the multitude of factors in play have pushed senators into their partisan corners, and several acknowledged that there was little that could be done to prevent a filibuster of Gorsuch, followed by the elimination of it. In past similar standoffs, Senate “gangs” have formed to negotiate a way off the cliff. No such thing is likely to happen this week.

“There is no gang, there is no negotiations,” said Sen. John McCain. “I’m just having some conversations, as I’ve had for months, with my colleagues.” Asked if the conversations had been fruitful, he smiled and said simply: “no.”

If this showdown ends the way most predict, frustration, finger pointing and further decay in bipartisan relations are almost certain in a Senate that has already struggled to function normally early in the Trump administration. Whether that acrimony is long lasting is less certain.

“I’m new to the Senate, so I’m not willing to give up hope,” said Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy. “This place can still be functional. If Republicans move forward on changing the rules, that will make this place very hard to manage because there will be some very raw feelings over that. But … I haven’t given up hope.”