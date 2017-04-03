Gorsuch Showdown; Vexed by Health Care; Scandal Primer; Zelda's Promise

Good morning. This is Tom Kavanagh, filling in for Carl, who’s wrapping up several days in California. He hosted an event at the Reagan Library, but I’m guessing he found time to take in the races at Santa Anita too.

It's a milestone of a different sort that's worth spotlighting here: 97 years ago, a Jazz Age couple who epitomized the era's glossy façade stood at the altar in New York's St. Patrick Cathedral and said "I do." F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald would make a memorable couple, though not in ways they would have wished for -- or wished upon anyone else -- that spring day.

To those who witnessed the nuptials on April 3, 1920, Francis Scott Key Fitzgerald and Zelda Sayre must have seemed like a fine match. They were bright and attractive. He had great literary dreams; she loved dance and art and showed promise in each. Both had a taste for life’s finer things.

Zelda was just 18 when she met Scott, an infantry lieutenant stationed in her home state of Alabama during World War I. Two years later, just one week before they wed, his first novel was published. “This Side of Paradise” would be his greatest success while living. By all outward appearances, they were on their way.

But as in any novel, complications arose. Chief among them were alcoholism, mental illness, infidelity, recrimination. Excessive self-indulgence surely played a role too, and the price each paid was high.

Fitzgerald would die of a heart attack at age 44 while living in Hollywood with a gossip columnist, having completed just four major works; the greatness of “The Great Gatsby” would not be recognized till later.

Zelda, whose uninhibited, “flapper” personality had inspired his depiction of Daisy Buchanan, would spend stretches of her adult life in mental institutions -- sanitariums, as some of them were called then -- and in fact would die in one at age 48, from a fire.

Too often, the “gone too soon” lament is applied to Scott rather Zelda. Overlooked are her own talents, including a way with words. A New York Times critic wrote that she exhibited the same quality that the revered Edmund Wilson saw in her husband: “a gift for turning language into something iridescent and surprising.” And that Times critic assessed her only novel, “Save Me the Waltz,” this way: "That [it] was written in two months is amazing. That for all its flaws it still manages to charm, amuse and move the reader is even more remarkable.”

Celebrity flameouts fascinate Americans. So do great ruptured love affairs. But it’s impossible to derive even perverse pleasure when viewing this one up close. “A Life in Letters: F. Scott Fitzgerald” is a collection of his correspondence. One missive, written by Zelda during a hospitalization, takes him on a trip down Memory Lane -- if that road were a twisty, rutted thing that few would want to travel. She recounts some sweet moments in their relationship, including those with their daughter, Scottie, only to shadow them with darker ones. Zelda was not yet 30 when she wrote it, too young to have soured completely on the human condition, and so she seems desperate to find some saving grace amid their prolonged, shared pain. In the end, it appears to have been a futile attempt:

“Since I have gone so far alone I suppose I can go the rest of the way -- but if it were Scottie I would not ask that she go through the same hell, and if I were God I could not justify or find a reason for imposing it. …

“When I came to you twice last winter and asked you to start over … you didn’t care. So I went on and on -- dancing alone, and, no matter what happens, I still know in my heart that it is a Godless, dirty game; that love is bitter and all there is, and that the rest is for the emotional beggars of the earth.”