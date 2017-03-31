Dems Unlikely to Join In Trump's Reindeer Games

Last Friday, President Trump labeled House and Senate Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer “losers.” By Monday President Trump wanted to work with them, and he singled out “Chuck” to greet from the stage at a bipartisan dinner with senators he hosted at the White House Wednesday. Given another day, however, Trump tweeted new plans to fight not only the House Freedom Caucus, but Democrats as well in 2018.

With mixed messages like these, Democrats must be thinking: “Let’s get down to work with President Trump and start compromising!”

In four weeks Republicans must pass a funding bill to keep the government operating, either with the votes of the GOP conservatives Trump is targeting or with Democrats. Trump and his team have talked a lot -- since members of the Freedom Caucus brought the Obamacare replacement bill down last week -- about the need to reach across the aisle.

But the time to woo Democrats has likely come and gone. To date, Trump hasn’t reached out to any Democratic leaders over any legislative plans whatsoever -- something he should have done months ago. Trump was toxic to Democratic voters in January, but now he’s at 8 percent approval with them and universally weak with a 35 percent approval overall, according to Gallup. Republicans refused to work with President Obama when he enjoyed 68 percent approval ratings; will Democrats take a political risk to rescue Trump?

So far they don’t seem tempted. Pelosi was found, shoes off, jumping for partisan joy on the Capitol lawn this week with the defeat of the GOP health care bill, while Schumer charged out of a posh Manhattan restaurant yelling at a Trump supporter for voting for a liar.

The one bright spot could be the upcoming funding battle. Democrats don’t want to shut the government down since, as they keep saying, that’s what irresponsible Republicans who can’t govern do. In addition to opposing most of Trump’s proposed discretionary spending cuts, Senate Democrats have already threatened to filibuster any bill containing funding for a border wall. They might support a clean continuing resolution and a clean debt ceiling increase, meaning no new policies or cuts attached to either.

But Sen. John McCain has already promised to oppose any CR, even if it risks shutting down the government, as he insists continuing with the same spending levels will be detrimental to military capability and readiness. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn has maintained there will be no shutdown, but he has also conceded Democrats are in charge. “We can’t pass of anything without them,” he said.

None of this unseemly and arduous governing stuff will be satisfying to Trump. Budget battles are draining, and they always reek of sell-out. Voters will be tired of the dysfunction the process will highlight, but they aren’t likely to grow tired of abundant winning, as Trump predicted they would. After the health care debacle, Trump wants to talk about the creation of two monster deals, passed simultaneously, on comprehensive tax reform and an infrastructure package. Transportation goodies will be attractive to many Democrats, for sure, though not in the likely event Sen. Elizabeth Warren eviscerates the tax reform component.

Though there may be slight hope for bipartisan compromise on appropriations or airports, working on health care together now appears hopeless. Democrats insist any new repair bill must exclude repeal. Should a replacement end up passing, they plan to remind voters the GOP is the governing party and will be held accountable for any changes to the law. Should Republicans fail to pass anything, Democrats will campaign against the GOP's first unsuccessful bill, the American Health Care Act, telling older and working-class voters Trump was ready to betray them with high or higher premiums, less subsidization, and no guaranteed coverage for mental health and substance abuse needs.

In their glee, Democrats have indeed already overreached by announcing a filibuster of Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. That mistake will likely lead to the elimination of the minority protection altogether and yield increasingly partisan justices in the future, because if everyone is confirmable, no one is confirmable.

But it’s hard to blame Democrats for losing perspective. Let’s face it -- they really got tired of all that losing under President Obama, and so far the “unified Republican government” has been a lot of fun.

Last week Trump proclaimed Obamacare would “implode and explode” and that Democrats, whom he blamed for the defeat of a Republican reform bill, would come crawling back to work with him. It’s a wonder Trump didn’t hear Democrats laughing in the Capitol from his desk in the Oval Office.

Democrats once thought Steve Bannon was scary smart, but were pleasantly surprised he made a fool of himself in front of all the renegade conservatives he used to protect -- through his attacks on House Speaker Paul Ryan while at Breitbart -- by declaring to them that a vote on the House health care bill was mandatory, and there was no more debate about it.

With the Freedom Caucus in their sights, both Trump and Bannon are emboldening Democrats, increasing their leverage as the weakened president scrounges for deals to deliver on his promises beyond just keeping the lights on in the federal government. Of course any compromise with Democrats will send the Freedom Caucus running in the other direction -- a prospect so frightening Ryan told CBS News, “I worry we’ll push the president to work with Democrats.”

So while voters would love to see bipartisanship, as Trump taunts and tweet-bombs them, it’s likely Democrats will decide that reveling in unprecedented GOP dysfunction will be far more fruitful.

As Trump threatens both sides, Ryan has indicated he will sell out his party’s base on Planned Parenthood because he doesn’t want to tie defunding the organization to a government-funding bill. Saving that fight for a future health care bill is, well, less than promising.

Already, Democrats may have won yet another Planned Parenthood debate, in a government controlled by the GOP, without talking to one Republican. That’s far too easy.