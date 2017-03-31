Dems' Delight; Quirky Montana; the Senate's Higher Calling; Baseball's Savior

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 31, 2017. Twenty-two years ago today, a heretofore obscure U.S. District Court judge issued a momentous decision that put the bloom in springtime and made Americans’ lives worth living again. And the federal jurist had to overcome a huge and often debilitating character flaw to do it.

The judge’s name is Sonia Sotomayor. The blemish on her record was that she is a rabid New York Yankees fan. Nonetheless, Sotomayor overcame this handicap to issue an injunction against the Yankees’ owner -- and Major League Baseball’s other 27 team owners. It was a ruling that helped end the 232-day baseball players strike that had cost fans much of the 1994 season.

Major league baseball players went on strike on August 11, 1994. To fans, it seemed ridiculous. Salaries had never been higher, thanks to free agency, and the game’s popularity and financial strength was on the rise. Why couldn’t the two warring sides divide a rich and ever-growing pie?

And how could fans empathize with either side -- greedy players, most of whom were millionaires? Or even greedier owners, many of whom were billionaires?

President Clinton himself tried to make this point, even inviting the player representatives to the White House. But they wouldn’t budge.

If the players were out of touch, the owners were much farther off base. In the mid-1980s, the owners had colluded illegally to restrain the signing of other teams’ free agents, and an arbitrator had ordered them to pony up $280 million to the players. That money had been paid, but the players’ union understandably never again trusted the owners or their handmaiden, baseball Commissioner Bud Selig.

By 1994, MLB’s collective bargaining agreement had lapsed, and the owners, led by Selig, were again trying to restrain salaries. Not by restraining themselves from handing out exorbitant contracts, mind you. That would have been too logical. No, the Lords of Baseball decided they wanted a salary cap.

When the players responded by walking off the job, Selig and the owners escalated things by instituting a lockout the following day. The ensuing standoff consumed the rest of the season. The upshot was that the 1994-1995 baseball strike did something that World War I, the Black Sox Scandal, the Great Depression, and World War II couldn’t accomplish: It cancelled the World Series.

Sanity was restored by our black-robed Yanks’ fan on March 31, 1995. On that day Sonia Sotomayor issued an injunction against the owners for violating the National Labor Relations Act. The strike ended two days later. In 2009, when Barack Obama nominated her to the United States Supreme Court, the president said, with only slight hyperbole, “Some say that Judge Sotomayor saved baseball.”

If only, Republicans are telling themselves, Neil Gorsuch had thought of that.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com