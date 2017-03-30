Rewriting Tax Code Harder After GOP Health Care Miss

Republicans who counted on President Trump and Congress this year to deliver the most substantial tax changes in more than three decades are worried they could end up empty-handed.

The blowback on multiple levels following last week’s House health care debacle, plus a short calendar for action, and the hurdles of Senate budget rules combined to threaten one of the party’s most prominent planks in an era of total GOP dominance in Washington.

So murky is the way forward that Wall Street investors and analysts are revising almost every assumption they’d made in January about what Washington can actually deliver.

Will the tax code for individuals and corporations be rewritten this year, or did the blowup over Obamacare repeal-and-replacement mean everything about the holy grail of tax relief looks doubtful?

Is Trump able to negotiate and communicate a tax rewrite that would pair sought-after tax reductions with companion tax hikes that are less favorably appraised, or will complexity, price tags and politics whittle “reform” to something less transformative?

Does the White House call the shots? Does a House-constructed measure dominate? How much sway will Senate Republicans insist on? Are Democrats collaborators or spoilers?

“I think we're in the beginning phases of having those discussions with both the stakeholders and the members of Congress on both sides. And obviously, internally the formulation of those plans is continuing,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday.

Another White House official said simply: “Everything is on the table.”

Health Care Hangover

On Capitol Hill, the attention of the House GOP has not shifted entirely from health care to tax reform. At a private conference meeting Tuesday that did not include lawmakers’ aides, nearly every member who spoke focused on the failure of the House measure on Friday, rather than the upcoming debate over taxes. Many members said they were frustrated by the health care failure and demanded that leaders continue until a solution – and additional votes – might be found.

But with the White House and members of the Senate signaling a willingness to leave Obamacare in place for now, some leading House Republicans have shifted their focus.

“We are turning the page and moving on toward tax reform,” Rep. Kevin Brady, the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said Monday.

But in attempting to dramatically rewrite the tax code for the first time since 1986, Brady and House Speaker Paul Ryan face some of the same problems that plagued Republicans last week: an absence of consensus within the House GOP, early pushback from Senate Republicans, budget rules that constrain what can be accomplished in the next few months, the complexity of policies that reach deep into the economy, and a pressured timeline that many in Washington believe could slip.

Publicly, at least, there has been little handwringing among House conservatives about scaling back the tax effort following the health care defeat. Settling for tax cuts, for instance, rather than a dramatic overhaul of the U.S. tax system, has not crept into hallway conversations, despite warnings from analysts that the budgetary running room after last week is less generous than initially devised.

Yet, Brady has repeatedly conceded the difficulties of his committee’s mission, but says he wants an achievement that can be “better than Reagan,” a reference to the rewrite Ronald Reagan signed in 1986 when he was a popular second-term president, following more than two years of rollercoaster negotiations.

Brady and Ryan champion a tax blueprint they unveiled last summer. It is not yet a bill, and remains under discussion with the White House, Senate Republicans and affected interest groups.

Republican lawmakers later this spring will consider a budget that is to become the legislative vehicle for tax reform, and Brady said he expects his committee to be ready to move ahead.

But the hangover after last week’s Obamacare drama has not worn off. Rep. Chris Collins, a close Trump ally, predicted this week that tax legislation could be easier to pass than health care because it is “less emotional.”

But some of Collins’ colleagues – and many tax experts – are not so sure. The independent Tax Policy Center explained in detail this week why tax reform is more difficult. “There is a good reason why a major rewrite of the tax code has not happened for more than three decades,” its tax analysts warned.

“Maybe we need to be a little more sensitive about some of the ideas and information coming up from the membership,” said Rep. David Schweikert, the only member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who is a member of Brady’s tax-writing panel. “It’s probably not enough to do listening sessions if it’s just listening with no action.”

Among interest groups that viewed Obamacare repeal as a revenue-raising pathway to help pay for permanent tax reform, last week’s health care flop proved doubly painful.

“Maybe you don’t get another bite at the apple,” Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, told RealClearPolitics. “It made it tougher to pass any bill.”

Norquist is among conservative-group leaders who will meet with Ryan Thursday to discuss where compromises and fallback options would be needed to achieve a tax overhaul, as well as other planks in the conservative agenda.

The 25 or so Freedom Caucus conservatives in the House who blocked the health care measure last week held out for a “fantasy,” Norquist said. “They thought if they killed it, others would turn around and give them everything.”

Those who let an Obamacare repeal slip away “are not seeing the math,” he added. Trump, he noted, is “irritated. He’s got to rejigger everything … This may be a long shot.”

Lost Opportunity for Tax Savings

The failed replacement measure would have halted Affordable Care Act tax subsidies, which in turn would have freed up about $1 trillion in revenues. That haul would have helped satisfy revenue neutrality requirements under budget rules to be able to theoretically move a big tax bill through the Senate without needing Democratic votes.

Norquist described four possible fallback options, all of which assume concessions from his party’s initial ambitions on taxes. He discouraged GOP lawmakers from waiting too long to deliver on their promise to enact a “pro-growth” overhaul with a focus on lowering the statutory corporate rate from 35 percent.

“Smart politicians,” he added, want success this year to present to voters in next year’s midterm elections, “not in 2019, not in 2020.”

A budget maneuver using rules known as reconciliation –requiring a simple majority rather than a filibuster-proof, 60-vote margin – turns on the Senate, where Republicans have been quietly developing their own ideas about rewriting the tax code.

Some Senate Republicans have expressed misgivings about the House GOP plan, which Trump has largely embraced. But the president’s discussions have sketched a vision in which he has not prepared Americans for anything but winning. During an address to Congress more than a month ago, Trump said the tax plan would be designed by his administration.

“My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone,” he said. “It will be a big, big cut. At the same time we will provide massive tax relief for the middle class.”

Asked whether Congress will take up a White House-constructed plan for tax reform as part of Trump’s economic commitments, Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday promised collaborative ownership – with Trump leadership.

“Obviously, we’re driving the train on this … this is a huge priority for him and something he feels passionate about,” he said.

Most GOP lawmakers said this week they are happy to see Trump lead on taxes. Ways and Means Committee Republicans met with White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn March 16 to discuss reforms, and Brady remains in close consultation with Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Several senators and outside experts told RealClearPolitics they expect the Senate to ultimately exert considerable sway in the policymaking. The different approaches would have to be resolved in conference, and lobbying by every special interest and industry will be ferocious.

“We’re working on it, too,” Sen. Orrin Hatch, the chairman of the Finance Committee, said. “We’re not going to sit back if they can’t come up with something and do nothing. We’re going to keep working on it.”

Hatch also is coordinating closely with Mnuchin and Cohn.

Sen. John Thune, a Finance member as well as the third-ranking Republican in leadership, said it was unlikely the Senate would adopt the House plan as its model.

Border Adjustment Tax Question

In particular, Thune said his colleagues would likely reject a key provision of the House plan, called a border adjustment tax, which would levy a 20 percent tax on imports while leaving exports tax-free.

Thune called the idea “controversial,” but praised the thinking behind the concept and advised not to “write anything off.”

Trump initially called the border adjustment tax “too complicated,” but softened his resistance early in his presidency. Influential business sectors, such as major retailers, are staunchly opposed. The president’s White House advisers have not ruled it out.

The entire tax reform blueprint House Republicans favor “is a major, major change in our tax system, and it’s never, ever been tried before,” said Alexandra Thornton, senior director of tax policy for the progressive Center for American Progress.

She predicted the House approach would not be the plan that comes to the president.

In the decade she served as a Finance Committee tax counsel for Tom Daschle in the 1990s, Thornton said she worked on eight budget reconciliations involving tax changes. “Even with something relatively simple, it can take a long time to get through because of the details,” she noted.

Last month, Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted the House tax plan would not get 10 votes in the Senate. Two Republicans in particular, Sens. David Perdue and Tom Cotton, both of whom have close ties to the administration, are opposed to the border tax as an approach to corporate tax reform.

But House Republicans argue the border adjustment provisions, which could raise as much as $1 trillion in revenues for the treasury, are necessary to cover the revenue losses expected if the president and Congress cut corporate and individual tax rates.

“None of this is easy,” Brady said. “A big challenge just got a little bigger but … it’s not insurmountable.”

On Wednesday, Brady told Fox Business that House Republicans are weighing changes to the border tax approach. A committee spokeswoman declined to elaborate.

While the administration imagined last month it could see a bill by August, some on Capitol Hill privately believe that’s now less likely. On Wednesday, Brady committed to this year, rather than by the summer or fall.

“I think one of the things we learned about the health care debate, putting timelines on things is not helpful,” Rep. Pat Tiberi, a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee, said.

It is unclear if Trump is drawing lessons from the health care stumbles to apply to tax reform. What was clear this month was his eagerness to end his three weeks of Obamacare negotiations to move to a topic he remembers from his own real estate business.

During his campaign, Trump said he would enact an economic policy to create jobs, raise wages, revive manufacturing, jettison dictates from bureaucrats, and lighten tax obligations from birth to death.

Corporations, Trump said last year, are taxed too much, compelling many to move jobs, operations and profits overseas. To reverse those incentives, the New York businessman said he would deliver a tax overhaul that would benefit U.S. business, rev growth, and support “America First” buying and hiring.

Last month, the president again promised “to massively lower taxes on the middle class, reduce taxes on American business, and make our tax code more simple and much more fair for everyone, including the people and the business.”

Democrats point out that the GOP tax proposals would reward big businesses and offer the wealthiest in America the largest tax breaks. Citing a recent report, CAP’s Thornton said the top 1 percent of taxpayers could realize an average $200,000 tax cut under the House plan, with “peanuts for everyone else.”

Unified GOP a Prerequisite

The politics of cutting taxes are well understood by both parties. But the attempt at a seismic overhaul of the tax system under GOP control of the White House, House and Senate is so ambitious, it will require a unified pitch from Republicans to overcome Democrats’ arguments about fairness.

Recent polling indicates that most Americans think they generally pay the right amount in taxes, but voters also believe the wealthy and corporations get more than their share of tax benefits.

Corporations have enjoyed record profits while also funding a smaller share of the government than in a generation ago, thanks to corporate tax loopholes and tax dodges layered into the corporate tax code over many years. For example, an estimated $2.6 trillion in corporate profits are parked offshore, without taxation. Policymakers in both parties would like to bring those revenues back to the treasury.

The president wants to bring offshore profits back to the United States with a one-time inducement of 10 percent rather than a 35 percent tax rate. During his campaign, Trump said his proposal would promote company investments that would create jobs. But analysts believe the idea would create financial wealth, not physical investment.

Goldman Sachs -- which in the past employed at least six of Trump’s advisers, including Mnuchin and Cohn -- projected that S&P 500 companies would use the bulk of cash they might repatriate for stock buybacks: great for financial markets; not a big benefit for U.S. workers.

As many Americans and lawmakers discovered during this month’s Obamacare debate, when the votes are about to be called, the fine print matters.

James Arkin is a congressional reporter for RealClearPolitics. He can be reached at jarkin@realclearpolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter @JamesArkin.