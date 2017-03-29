Senate Intel Leaders Aim to Restore Trust in Russia Probe

Senate Intelligence Committee leaders Richard Burr and Mark Warner made clear Wednesday they want to restore bipartisanship and cohesion in the congressional probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as their counterparts in the House are in a standoff.

In a rare joint news conference, the two senators said they have asked 20 individuals to be interviewed by their committee and have five already scheduled—including President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who organized meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition. Chairman Burr said it "would be safe to say" that Gen. Michael Flynn, the president's former national security adviser, is also on their list. Flynn was fired in the early days of the administration for misleading the vice president about his conversations with Kislyak. The committee will hold a public hearing on the issue of Russian interference on Thursday.

More than provide an update into the status of the investigation in the upper chamber, Wednesday’s press conference was intended to assuage concerns that partisan rifts on the other side of the Capitol had undermined Congress' work. Burr, a Republican, and Vice Chair Warner, a Democrat, made a point to explain their trust in one another and in their committee. They stood side by side in answering questions, and at one point, Warner patted the chairman on the shoulder.

Their message was clear: We've got this under control.

"This one is one of the biggest investigations the Hill has seen in my time here," Burr said of the Russia probe. The North Carolina Republican has been a member of Congress since 1995.

Notably, Burr said the committee "would be crazy" to draw conclusions at this point in the investigation about alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials—collusion charges that the FBI is pursuing in its own probe. House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes has said he had seen no evidence of collusion. The White House has dismissed the allegations. But Burr cautioned: “I think Mark and I are committed to let this process go through before we form any opinions.”

The Senate chairman also made a point to remain above the political fray. Before taking questions, he said he would not comment on anything involving the House side, where Democrats are calling for Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation.

Nunes, who served on Donald Trump's transition team, has come under fire for briefing the president at the White House last week about possible incidental surveillance of Trump before alerting his committee members. The House chairman had also visited the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House the previous day to review source information he said showed Trump's communications may have been collected and associates may have been "unmasked." Nunes has not disclosed his source to Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House committee, who has argued that the chairman has compromised the investigation.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he has not yet been given answers from the administration about how Nunes got into the Eisenhower building to view the information or with whom he met. Spicer said the White House could not be more supportive of the congressional investigations. "I believe that we want this over as much as I think some of you," he said. "But we recognize that there’s a process that has to take place, and that process is taking place.”

When a reporter asked Burr about his own ability to leave politics outside the committee door, he said that while he is a Republican and voted for Trump, it would not hinder him from conducting a fair and full investigation. The chairman said he would follow all leads. He also said he had not coordinated with the White House regarding the investigation, when asked.

Burr also expressed concern about continued Russian meddling in upcoming elections in the United States and other western countries. "I think it's safe by everybody's judgment that the Russians are actively involved in the French elections," he said, noting that voting there begins in 30 days.

The chairman said his committee has seven full-time staff dedicated to the Russia investigation and expected to finish reviewing documents provided by the intelligence community within weeks.

While most of their committee work has been conducted in private, the Senate panel is now expected to play a more public role in the investigation, particularly given the fallout on the House side. At the Thursday hearing on Russian attempts to influence campaigns, the committee has invited a panel of experts to explain the history of those efforts and another to examine the role of cyber operations used in foreign meddling.

In early January, before Trump became president, the Senate committee held an open hearing into Russian interference in the election. FBI Director James Comey, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, then-CIA Director John Brennan, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified in front of the panel. The committee has held three closed briefings so far this week.

Alexis Simendinger contributed to this report.