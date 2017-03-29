Nunes Uproar; the Danish View; Weaponized Words; Tyler's Legacy

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 29, 2017. On this date in 1790, John Tyler was born in Charles City County, Virginia, at an estate called Greenway on the road between Richmond and Jamestown.

Greenway is a private residence these days, and not open to the public. I suppose that’s fitting enough for the little-remembered 10th U.S. president, but it’s not necessarily the last word.

I'll explain in a moment.

Even when political junkies invoke his name, John Tyler doesn’t get top billing. He’s the footnote to the famous 1840 campaign slogan, “Tippecanoe and Tyler, too!”

Tippecanoe, of course, wasn’t a president’s name. It was the name of a battle where a William Henry Harrison-led force defeated the pan-Indian army assembled by the great Shawnee chief Tecumseh.

In any event, President Harrison took ill on Inauguration Day and died soon after taking the oath of office. John Tyler had been made Harrison’s running mate at the Whig Party convention almost as an afterthought in efforts to balance the ticket. Yet only a month after becoming vice president he assumed the presidency without really asking anyone whether he was allowed to do so.

Taking such a step earned Tyler the enmity of many Whigs, and he was derided by critics as “His Accidency.” Yet by acting so decisively, John Tyler essentially answered the Constitution’s ambiguity about succession.

A Virginian by birth and outlook, Tyler was a “states’ rights” man. He was long gone from the White House by 1861, when the Civil War broke out. Although he tried to broker a peace deal, when that failed, he followed his state, not his country; he had been elected to serve in the Confederate Congress when he died in 1862. This is not the kind of move a president’s reputation can easily survive -- and Tyler’s hasn’t. In C-SPAN’s most recent ranking of chief executives, presidential scholars ranked him 39th of the 44 U.S. presidents.

Yet the measure of a man cannot always be taken solely by his professional accomplishments. His life was also a testament to the enduring power of love.

For starters, John Tyler was the first president to be married while in office. And he and his progeny serve as a reminder of just how young a country the United States really is: Two of John Tyler’s grandsons are still alive.

Love was the last thing John Tyler expected to come across his path as president. He had been married on March 29, 1813 -- his 23rd birthday -- to Letitia Christian. She bore eight children, seven of whom survived, but she was virtually an invalid by the time Tyler took office.

Letitia died in September 1842, a year and a half into her husband’s tenure as president.

Months later, however, the grieving widower met and was captivated by, along with much of official Washington, a visiting New York debutante named Julia Gardiner. The president was still in mourning, not to mention 30 years Gardiner’s senior. But a year later, he invited Julia, her father, and other dignitaries to an excursion along the Potomac aboard a Navy ship, the USS Princeton.

Amid the drinking and festivities, the frigate’s captain was persuaded to show off the ship’s armaments, which included a state-of-the-art cannon called “The Peacemaker.” But that day, it brought grief: The big gun exploded, killing six people and wounding 20. Among the dead were two Cabinet officers and Julia’s father.

“Joy is turned into mourning,” noted Tyler who, in less than two years had lost his president, his wife, two close political allies -- and the father of a woman he was courting.

But mourning eventually turned back into joy. Tyler comforted Julia Gardiner, wooed her, and married her. She would serve as first lady for the last eight months of his presidency and bear him another seven children. One of the couple’s sons, Lyon Gardner Tyler, was born in 1853, when his father was 63 years old.

Like his father, Lyon Tyler lost his first wife and later remarried a much younger woman. And he sired sons well into his 70s. Two of them, Lyon G. Tyler Jr. (born in 1924) and Harrison Ruffin Tyler (born in 1928) are still alive.

Harrison Tyler, a man named after two presidents, lives in Charles City County, Virginia, in a place called Sherwood Forest Plantation, the estate his grandfather bought in 1842. It was John Tyler’s Mar-a-Lago.

