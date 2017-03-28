GOP Plays Obscure Deregulation Card, But Clock Is Ticking

Republicans have utilized a little-known law to overturn 11 major regulations enacted in the last days of the Obama administration.

After languishing unused for more than 15 years, the Congressional Review Act has become GOP’s weapon of choice when it comes to governing. Observers expect another dozen regulations – many of them dealing with environmental protection -- to be targeted in the next two months in a historic attack on federal regulatory authority.

The use of the act is a major departure for Congress, which before January had appropriated it only once to rescind a regulation. The targeted rules this year include those covering drug testing, oil and gas development financing, as well as others creating stream buffers for industrial coal-mining operations. President Trump has so far signed three of the bills into law and indicated he intends to sign all such efforts that reach his desk.

Whether the use of the CRA is effective in helping to “deconstruct the administrative state,” as Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon put it recently, remains to be seen. Though a powerful tool against the regulatory bureaucracy centered in Washington, the law is time-limited, giving Congress and the president only 60 legislative days to act after new rules have been finalized, creating a deadline of May 9 for both chambers of Congress to take action.

After a relatively smooth first two months that saw the House of Representative pass 14 “resolutions of disapproval,” it’s possible the lowest-hanging fruit of regulations has been picked, leaving fewer areas of agreement among Republicans about what regulations should next be overturned.

Political constraints are starting to emerge in lawmakers’ attempt to eliminate the Department of Interior’s methane and natural gas waste rule that places new restrictions on oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

Despite heavy lobbying pressure from the energy industry – which largely supports Republican politicians – Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has struggled to round up the votes necessary to pass the disapproval resolution out of the Senate. The House voted 221-191 on Feb. 3 to undo the rule, the narrowest vote of the CRAs passed by the lower chamber so far.

Given the GOP’s slim two-vote majority in the Senate, a victory there is in doubt. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has already come out against repealing the regulation and another three Republicans – Rob Portman of Ohio, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Colorado’s Cory Gardner – have all expressed reservations about voting to rescind.

For Portman and Graham, their reluctance revolves around a powerful provision within the CRA that blocks any rule “substantially similar” from being considered by the executive branch. This could effectively block any future emissions regulation on federal lands.

For Gardner there are worries that removing the rule could undermine Colorado’s own set of regulations regarding methane that were painstakingly developed over a number of years. Colorado is a rare state in that it’s a center of natural gas production but also home to a large environmentalist voting bloc.

“Colorado came up with a unique Colorado solution to this question and I want to make sure Colorado rights are accounted for in the regulation,” Gardner told reporters in the Capitol last week. “Whether it’s regulation preventing flaring [of methane] or the repeal of that regulation, I want to make sure the Colorado solution is maintained.”

If Senate Republicans fail to secure the votes to rescind the methane rule, the Interior Department -- now run by Trump administration appointees – would likely use its power to dramatically weaken the regulations put in place by Obama.

With the window of opportunity closing on the use of CRAs, the Senate may also focus its efforts on rescinding other environmental and safety regulations, such as air quality and endangered species rules.