Dems Dig In; Conservative Groups' Clout; Ryan on Pelosi's Path? FDR's Health

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Seventy-three years ago today, Franklin D. Roosevelt had an appointment with his cardiologist. It did not go well.

Dr. Howard G. Bruenn gave the wartime president, then entering his 11th year in office, a blunt diagnosis: hypertension, hypertensive heart disease, cardiac failure, and acute bronchitis. The president’s condition, as Bruenn later explained to Jan Kenneth Herman, editor of Navy Medicine, was “god-awful.”

That’s not what the American people were led to believe. It’s not what key U.S. allies were told, either -- or FDR’s friends, top White House aides, and leaders in Congress. White House image-makers perpetuated the myth of a jaunty, robust president preparing to crush Hitler and the Japanese empire while cruising to an unprecedented fourth term.

As World War II reached its decisive point, you might say that every human being on Earth had a stake in the health of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The man with the most direct interest was Harry S. Truman.

Chosen unexpectedly in 1944 as Roosevelt’s running mate, Truman quickly became complicit in the deception about the president’s health. The Missouri senator -- considered then and now a straight shooter -- went to lunch at the White House on August 18 and told reporters afterward that Roosevelt “looked fine and ate a bigger lunch than I did.”

In the privacy of his Senate office, Truman painted a different picture. “I had no idea he was in such feeble condition,” he confided to his military aide Harry Vaughan. Truman had observed that when the president poured cream into his coffee, more went onto the saucer than into the cup.

Winston Churchill had seen evidence of FDR’s physical decline the year before, but he understood why his American cousins felt such deceit was necessary. Roosevelt was simply too important to the Allied war effort. That same year, at a 1943 conference in Tehran in which the Allies discussed opening new fronts against Germany, Churchill stressed the need to keep the Allies’ plans secret. To Joseph Stalin, he said, “In wartime, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies.”

But evasiveness carries its own price tag, especially when we deceive ourselves. When Roosevelt died in mid-April 1945, Harry Truman -- along with the rest of the country -- was utterly unprepared.

“Large crowds came and stood in front of the White House,” administration official Dean Acheson wrote to his son. “They merely stood in a lost sort of way.”

Eleanor Roosevelt phoned her four sons, all of whom were in the military. She sent for Truman, who was idling the day away in the Capitol without a single Secret Service agent present. Eleanor delivered the news personally.

“Is there anything I can do for you?” Truman asked.

“Is there anything I can do for you?” the first lady replied. “For you are the one in trouble now.”

Truman had been vice president all of three months, spent little time with FDR, and hadn’t been briefed in detail on anything of consequence, including the Manhattan Project.

“Boys, if you ever pray, pray for me now,” the new president told the White House press corps the next day. “I don’t know whether you fellows ever had a load of hay fall on you, but when they told me yesterday what had happened, I felt like the moon, the stars, and all the planets had fallen on me.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com