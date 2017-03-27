Opposing Gorsuch; Tom Price's Misfortune; Trump's Hard Lesson; Final Fours

Good morning, it’s Monday, March 27, 2017. Over the weekend, the Final Four took shape in men’s college basketball’s annual “March Madness” tournament. Only one member of NCAA hoops royalty, the University of North Carolina, is still playing. The Tar Heels are joined by two schools, Gonzaga and South Carolina, that are in the semifinals for the first time. The fourth team, Oregon, has been there once before, but not since 1939 -- the first year the tournament was played.

The first title game took place on March 27, 1939 before 5,500 fans at Patten Gym in Evanston, Illinois. Yes, March Madness reached its first pinnacle 78 years ago today. Oregon won that game, defeating Ohio State by a score of 46-33.

The NCAA basketball tournament is a nationwide event now, but that wasn’t always the case. The first tourney game shown on television was in 1962, when ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” broadcast a condensed 90-minute version of the championship game in which Ohio State lost again, this time to a Cincinnati team led by the long-forgotten Paul Hogue.

In the early years, the “Big Dance” wasn’t that big. It wasn’t even the most prestigious post-season tournament in college basketball. That distinction belonged to the National Invitational Tournament, which culminated in New York City. Some teams bypassed the NCAA tourney for the NIT. Twice in the 1940s, schools lost in the opening rounds of the NIT and went on to win the NCAA tournament. This development presaged not just the decline of the “invitational” athletic event, but also the rise of a more egalitarian approach to sports.

In 1950, the City College of New York fielded a team led by sharp-shooting forward Irwin Dambrot that won both the NIT and NCAA tournament. It was so good, in fact, that several players, including Dambrot, were later arrested in a point-shaving scandal. The team won, but by a lesser margin than predicted, impacting gamblers. (The big money had not yet arrived in basketball. Dambrot was drafted by the New York Knicks, but decided to forgo a career in professional basketball for a more lucrative field, dentistry.)

In 1951, the NCAA tournament was expanded from eight to 16 teams; the following year the Final Four was in Seattle, the first time it was held as a separate event.

In 1957, the Kansas Jayhawks, one of this year’s No. 1 seeds upset over the weekend, lost to North Carolina in three overtimes. The Jayhawks’ star was a 7-footer named Wilt Chamberlain, who, even in defeat, was clearly destined for greater things.

In 1962, UCLA coach John Wooden took his first team to a Final Four. The Bruins would make 12 of the next 14 Final Fours, winning the tournament 10 times in that span, and establishing Los Angeles as the western mecca for basketball.

In 1966, a team from Texas Western College in El Paso, coached by Don Haskins, put five black starters on the floor in the championship game against all-white Kentucky -- and won. Their feat was immortalized in a Disney movie 40 years later.

In 1973, the championship game was moved to Monday night, which struck purists as odd, but network suits as eminently logical -- they wanted the highest possible audience for an event that had become the Super Bowl of college hoops. This first Monday night finale boasted its greatest single performance: Bill Walton’s 21 of 22 shooting in UCLA’s dismantling of Memphis State. But a precedent had started that would threaten to undermine college sports: Television networks, not college administrators, were now calling the shots.

In 1979, the field was expanded to 40 teams (from 32), and the final game pitted a Michigan State team led by an enchanting 6-foot 9-inch point guard with an appropriate nickname, “Magic” Johnson, against an Indiana State team led by a star with the Dickensian name Larry Bird. This game drew astronomical ratings, the kind never seen before (or since) for a college basketball game.

In 1985, in a field expanded to 64 teams, Villanova made 22 out of 28 shots to upset defending champion Georgetown for the championship. The Wildcats were the lowest seed to ever win the tourney, and their deliberate style of play prompted a rules change: the imposition of a shot clock.

In 2011, two non-basketball powers, Butler and Virginia Commonwealth University, were paired in the Final Four. Butler, a small liberal arts school in Indianapolis founded in 1859 by an abolitionist lawyer, won that game, assuring it would play in its second straight championship. With most of the nation rooting for the Butler Bulldogs, they came up short again, this time against U-Conn in a dreadfully played finale.

One reason for that clunker was that fewer quality seniors remain in college these days. Six decades earlier, the fact that dentistry was more remunerative than pro basketball made CCNY’s players an easy mark for bookmakers. In the 21st century, the opposite problem hurts college hoops. NBA salaries are so obscenely high that top players are easy marks for agents and promoters.

Yet great story lines persist. Will Gonzaga, a small Jesuit school in Spokane, Washington, which had burst onto the scene as a “Cinderella” team, finally claim the crown in 2017? Can the unheralded South Carolina Gamecocks go further than the other (and highly pedigreed) team from the Carolinas -- or will the Tar Heels exert their supremacy? Can the Oregon Ducks provide a bookend to their only other NCAA Final Four appearance?

The answers come in a week.

