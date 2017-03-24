'Nuclear Option'; Scoring the CBO; Defense Spending; Management Lessons

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 24, 2017. Thirty years ago today, management guru Peter F. Drucker wrote a scathing critique of how the White House operated under Ronald Reagan -- at least regarding the festering controversy known as the Iran-contra scandal.

The president was a longtime fan of Drucker’s, who was only 15 months older, and had followed his work longer than most. Each man had been given a big professional break by an iconic U.S. corporation, and Drucker and Reagan came to share similar ideas about both management and leadership, which are not the same thing. As president, Reagan often quoted Drucker’s theories to explain his policies.

In a March 24, 1987 Wall Street Journal column, however, Drucker held the president and top White House aides accountable for their most spectacular failure. He did so in memorable language applicable to other presidents dealing with other thorny policy questions.

During the last two years of World War II, Alfred P. Sloan, CEO of General Motors, gave Drucker free rein to roam around GM’s headquarters. The book Drucker subsequently produced, “Concept of the Corporation,” helped launched the field of management theory.

A decade later, another visionary CEO, Ralph J. Cordiner of General Electric, gave Reagan the job of “corporate ambassador” for GE. This not only put Reagan in front of tens of thousands of GE employees, but on the nation’s television screens for eight years. Just as Drucker became devoted to the idea that Big Business works best if it’s decentralized, Reagan formed similar views about Big Government.

This outlook suggests a natural corollary, which is that successful leaders must learn to delegate authority -- and delegate to the right people. Peter Drucker’s name became synonymous with this concept, which soon migrated to politics. But it’s easier to write about delegation than to put it into practice effectively, and the second half of the dictum is harder than the first -- as every modern American president has learned at one point or another.

Yet the cost of falling short can be steep, as Drucker explained in “Management Lessons of Irangate,” a column published on this date in 1987:

“The Reagan administration … in one of the most common but also most unforgivable management mistakes, confused delegation of authority with abdication of responsibility,” he wrote. “A chief executive officer must delegate. Otherwise, he’ll end up like Gulliver in Lilliput, ineffectual and ensnared in details, as were Lyndon Johnson and Jimmy Carter. But delegation requires greater accountability and tighter control. Delegation requires clear assignment of a specific task, clear definition of the expected results and a deadline.

“Above all it requires that the subordinate to whom a task is delegated keep the boss fully informed. It is the subordinate’s job to alert the boss immediately to any possible ‘surprise’ -- rather than to try to ‘protect’ the boss against surprises, as Mr. Reagan’s subordinates apparently did. If they keep surprises away from the boss, they invariably will end up making him look incompetent or not in control or a liar -- or all three.”

