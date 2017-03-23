Trump, GOP Struggle for Consensus on Health Vote

President Trump and House Republicans negotiated potentially significant changes to their Obamacare replacement Wednesday night, trying to find consensus on the measure that lacks necessary GOP support to pass less than a day before it comes up for a vote.

The changes remained in flux late Wednesday night, however, and it was unclear if a deal would emerge Thursday. If they can cobble together enough Republican votes to pass the bill, it would mark a major achievement for House Republicans, who have been promising in campaigns for seven years to repeal and replace President Obama’s signature healthcare law.

If the measure fails, it will deal Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan a massive early blow to their legislative agenda and put their key campaign promise on life support.

Throughout the day, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials met with members across the ideological spectrum, seeking to flip votes one-by-one until they gained enough support. They changed the minds of some members who had previously opposed the bill, but saw others publicly announce they couldn’t support the measure. It remains unclear whether leadership will have the votes to pass the legislation.

For Trump and Ryan, Thursday’s vote represents the first major legislative push under their unified Republican government and puts their skills as political leaders and legislative dealmakers under the gun.

“I think their credibility is on the line,” said Rep. Bill Flores. “But I think our credibility as a conference is what I care about, and our credibility is on the line to deliver what we said we’d do if the American people let us keep the majority in the House. It think it’s incumbent to us to follow through on this bill tomorrow.”

GOP leaders have been struggling with vocal opposition since they introduced their repeal legislation earlier this month, but Trump’s personal involvement in the late negotiations has moved the tally closer to success, securing several necessary “yes” votes.

Late Tuesday night, the president and Ryan met privately with Rep. Lou Barletta, a top Trump supporter during the campaign who had announced his opposition to the bill. Barletta said he was concerned about undocumented immigrants receiving tax credits for health care, and got assurances from Trump and Ryan that a bill he crafted to prevent that would reach the House floor next month. Barletta announced his support for the bill Wednesday.

“I think he’s doing a hell of a job,” Barletta said of Trump. “Didn’t take much; he got me in 15 minutes, agreed to meet my concern, and I think he’s doing a good job getting this as close as it is. I don’t think it would be without him."

Trump also gained the support Wednesday of Rep. Steve King by giving a major concession to conservatives. Some more conservative Republicans had been pushing for repeal of essential benefits health plans were required to offer under the Affordable Care Act – including maternity care, hospitalization, emergency services and mental health and substance abuse services, among others.

Trump told King during a meeting with more than a dozen lawmakers at the White House that he would publicly push the Senate to include the repeal of the essential benefits, and won his support. Many Republicans doubt such a provision could pass under arcane Senate rules governing the budgetary process being used to pass this legislation, but conservatives have argued that those changes are necessary to drive down premium costs for health coverage.

“I plan to vote yes on this bill," King said in a Facebook video after the meeting. "I’ll keep my word, and I have every expectation and confidence the president will keep his word and vigorously work to undo the essential health benefits component of this, and I have every confidence that Leader Mitch McConnell will do the same.”

A spokesman for McConnell did not return several requests for comment.

That concession wasn’t enough to win over recalcitrant conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus, with whom the president will meet Thursday morning. For days, they have been negotiating directly with Trump and the White House, rather than with their House leadership. They were pushing to include the repeal of essential health benefits in the House rather than to get assurances it would make it in the Senate.

Some close to leadership were frustrated by that stance. While conservatives believe those provisions can pass the Senate, other Republican lawmakers and aides think repealing the essential health benefits would be struck down in the Senate. Rep. Richard Hudson, a member of the GOP whip team, said the changes would be much easier to make in the Senate, but that requires the House to pass the bill with assurances from Trump and McConnell. He called it a “gamble” worth taking.

“The safer gamble is to let McConnell do it so we don’t lose our entire bill,” he said.

Still, House conservatives were adamant about including the provision in the legislation before Thursday’s vote. Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, returned from a meeting at the White House Wednesday morning still opposing the bill, but later in the evening appeared closer to a deal. He emerged from a meeting in the Capitol saying there were ongoing discussions with the White House about the essential benefits.

Meadows said he was encouraged that a deal would be struck, but when asked what the odds were, he responded: “This is Washington, D.C., so the odds are never great."

Still, even after they had been pushing throughout the week for the essential health benefits repeal as a way to drive down premiums, some members said even that wouldn’t be enough to gain their support.

“Essential health benefits by themselves would not be enough, would not resolve the problem,” said Rep. Justin Amash.

For the Freedom Caucus members, this is a significant moment. They’ve pushed for weeks for changes to the bill and declared their willingness to vote against it despite leadership arguments that they could take the blame for failing to repeal Obamacare. Now, less than a day before the vote, their negotiations appeared to bring about change.

“I think everybody’s talking because we’re getting to the vote, and I think things are going quite well,” said Rep. Raul Labrador.

Even if they do strike a deal to win over conservatives, keeping the coalition together into Thursday’s vote would be a challenge. Numerous moderates have problems with the legislation, concerned about the potentially damaging loss of coverage predicted by the Congressional Budget Office. Several lawmakers came out against the bill Wednesday afternoon, including New Jersey Rep. Frank LoBiondo, who said the bill did not meet the standards for repeal and replace.

“It is not as good as or better than what we currently have,” he said, comparing the bill to Obamacare and announcing his opposition.

But as the White House negotiated with conservatives who wanted the bill pushed to the right, moderates on the other end pushed back against some of the changes. A group of more than a dozen lawmakers met in Ryan’s office for several hours late Wednesday night. Rep. Charlie Dent, a co-chair of the moderate Tuesday Group, came out against the bill after the meeting.

“I believe this bill, in its current form, will lead to the loss of coverage and make insurance unaffordable for too many Americans, particularly for low- to moderate- income and older individuals,” Dent said.

Rep. Chris Collins, who is close with Trump and was the first member of Congress to endorse him during the campaign, said he hoped leadership would embrace repercussions for members who vote against the bill, including stripping them of committee assignments. Those tactics caused friction when employed by Ryan’s predecessor, Speaker John Boehner, who was forced to retire amid opposition from many of the same members now opposing Ryan’s plan. But ultimately, Collins thought the plan would pass, predicting a two-vote margin.

What would change in the next 24 hours?

“The president calling people on the phone,” he said. “The speaker going up to folks on the House floor and saying, ‘This is for the team. If you don’t support it, we have Obamacare.’”