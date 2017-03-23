In Move to Slow Gorsuch Confirmation, Dems Cite FBI Probe

With limited options to slow or block Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Democrats raised a fresh question this week as his confirmation hearings unfolded: Should a president shadowed by an active FBI investigation be permitted to make a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court?

Speaking from the Senate floor Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it is “unseemly to be moving forward so fast on confirming a Supreme Court justice” in light of the investigation. He added that “it is the height of irony that Republicans held this Supreme Court seat open for nearly a calendar year while President Obama was in office, but are now rushing” to fill it.

With this “cloud now hanging over the head of the president,” Schumer elaborated later, speaking to reporters, “...there ought to be delay.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a leader of the liberal wing of the party, also seized on the issue. “Is the Senate really going to pretend there's no cloud over [Trump] and move on with the Gorsuch nomination like things are normal?” she tweeted Tuesday. “The FBI Director testified [Trump’s] campaign is under investigation for collusion with Russia. Lifetime court appointments can wait.”

The question hits on a familiar Democratic theme: that Republicans are moving forward with an illegitimate nomination. Citing Obama nominee Merrick Garland, who received no hearing or vote last year in the GOP-controlled Senate, Democrats have consistently argued that the open seat is not Republicans’ to fill in the first place.

The FBI investigation puts a new spin on the idea, if a futile one. Should Republicans use their so-called “nuclear option” and eliminate the 60-vote threshold to move forward with the confirmation, Democrats will not be able to block it, the FBI investigation notwithstanding.

“It's absurd,” said one Senate Republican leadership aide. “And the Democrats know it.”

But the nomination is playing out simultaneously in two alternate universes of government and politics, and a proposition that is absurd in the former could make sense in the latter. Democrats are under pressure by grassroots activists to oppose Gorsuch, although they have no long-term means to do so.

The suggestion that the FBI probe would taint Gorsuch’s nomination seems intended only to appease those activists. Case in point: During Gorsuch’s questioning Tuesday and Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats did not raise the issue. And, even outside of the hearing room, Democratic panel members were circumspect.

“There’s a value to knowing as much as possible,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, “and so, I would favor additional time rather than a rush to judgment.”

Sen. Al Franken, who this week posed some of the more memorable questions to Gorsuch, seemed less concerned with considering Gorsuch’s nomination amid an active investigation than with how the controversy has overshadowed the confirmation hearings.

“I think it wouldn’t hurt to take our time on this, because I don’t think the American people have really had the time to pay attention given this very very serious news that … we’ve been hearing,” Franken said late Wednesday on MSNBC, referencing revelations made by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.

Perhaps most telling, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, said Wednesday that she was not familiar with Schumer’s suggestion that Republicans pause the nomination and wouldn’t comment until she’d discussed it with him. Feinstein also sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is moving forward with its own investigation into Russia’s role in the presidential election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign.

During Gorsuch’s hearing Wednesday, Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, stopped by to observe. Manchin will be a key swing vote for Republicans, and he has said he is open to confirming Gorsuch. But, for him, the FBI investigation didn’t seem to relate to Gorsuch.

“On first blush it doesn’t for me,” Manchin said, “but I’d like to hear more from Chuck and Elizabeth on why they feel that.”

Warren, for her part, wasn’t masking her feelings on the issue. Appearing on a Facebook Live event Tuesday hosted by Tom Perez and Keith Ellison, the new leaders of the Democratic National Committee, the Massachusetts senator immediately dove into the topic.

The FBI investigation, Warren said, “raises a really important question, and that is whether a not a president who is under investigation by the FBI ought to be ramming through a Supreme Court nominee that would have a lifetime appointment.”