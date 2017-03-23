GOP Civil War Rages On Ahead of Health Care Vote

Republicans control the White House and Congress, and yet the civil war that has come to define the party over the past several years rages on.

Donald Trump’s election in November was supposed to be the final puzzle piece Republicans needed to tackle reforms they championed—namely, repealing and replacing Obamacare. Now, faced with the first real chance of rolling back the law they have been campaigning against for years, Republicans find themselves mired in division.

Even the master negotiator in the White House, who won both conservative and swing districts alike, hasn't yet been able to twist enough reluctant arms. Conservative outside groups remain loyally opposed to the American Health Care Act in its current form, even though it has the support of the president, and will be keeping tabs on who votes for it and who stands their ground. House Republican leaders still plan to put their bill to the floor Thursday, even though requisite support for passage remains no sure bet, and spent Wednesday evening negotiating with key holdouts.

The fate of the Republicans' health care bill will set the stage for the next four years. If the party can't agree on policy details surrounding an issue they have been largely united around for years, other items on theirs’ and the president's wish lists remain in jeopardy.

President Trump has warned them about losing their majorities if they don't deliver on their promise to replace Obamacare, and has argued that the real prize of tax reform could be on the other end if they vote for this bill. But that hasn't stopped the intraparty opposition, which ranges from the most conservative members concerned the legislation doesn't completely unravel Obamacare, to more moderate ones worried about the impact of the changes.

While the Republican Party has learned to win elections, it hasn't yet learned to quit going to war with itself. The health care vote, if it comes, will test the president's negotiating power, to be sure. But it will also test whether the GOP can fully transition to being a majority party.

"The party at large is going to have to turn the page from an opposition party to a governing one," said Republican strategist Josh Holmes.

"You cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good when you're trying to accomplish big things and conservative reforms," Holmes said. "It's impossible to believe that a party that can't get there on repeal and replace could on something as difficult and dynamic as tax reform."

Even if Speaker Paul Ryan is able to get the bill through the House on Thursday, its future remains uncertain in the Senate, where a handful of Republicans, including Trump ally Tom Cotton of Arkansas, are already opposed to it. Knowing it faces a difficult fate in the upper chamber makes it all the more difficult for some House members to stick their necks out for something that might not become law.

“While I've been in Congress, I can't recall a more universally detested piece of legislation than this GOP health care bill,” said Rep. Justin Amash.

"Interpreting this as a sign that the Republican Party is in the midst of a civil war is a bit dramatic," said Dan Holler, vice president of Heritage Action, one of the groups opposing the legislation. But, "there's a lot of frustration, even from folks who are inclined to vote yes who are frustrated by the way the rollout happened."

Heritage Action and other groups have been visiting with lawmakers, urging them to hold the line. Americans for Prosperity, the well-financed group aligned with the Koch brothers, is threatening to withhold money in the 2018 midterms from lawmakers who vote for the bill. FreedomWorks sponsored a rally outside the Capitol last week to protest the bill and featured conservative Sens. Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Rand Paul. Mark Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, a group of the most conservative rabble rousers, also joined in. Trump singled out Meadows during his visit to House lawmakers at the Capitol this week, yet the congressman remains against the legislation.

So does former Freedom Caucus Chairman Jim Jordan, who told RCP after Trump addressed the conference: “The president did a great job. The bill is still bad.”

Some conservatives view Trump's threats of election losses and primary challenges if they don’t vote for the bill as empty. While Trump won Jordan's district in 2016, the congressman also ran ahead of the now-president by about 4 points. They argue they represent their districts and that their constituents understand where they stand. Similarly, there is the question of how much clout outside groups carry in this kind of environment.

“We're afraid he's a one-term president if this passes. We are trying to save him," Rep. Thomas Massie told CNN, noting calls to his office from constituents are overwhelmingly opposed to the bill. "Electorally, voting for this is bad today and it's going to be really bad in two or three years when the changes start kicking in and health insurance prices start going through the roof."

While lawmakers have made some adjustments to the bill to please conservatives, GOP leaders and the president have cast the legislation as a binary choice, arguing that this is the only change to make the reforms they promised.

“The House is unnecessarily (or purposely) using Senate rules to limit the scope of their bill. Budget rules clearly allow for the House to repeal Obamacare regulations and enable nationwide competition,” said Andrew Roth of the Club for Growth in a statement, a group that is also opposing this bill.

In an interview with Fox Business, Rep. Louie Gohmert suggested he would have preferred if the negotiations began with the president instead of with House leadership. “He [President Trump] is a treat to work with. He really wants to do what is right for the American people, and then it seems like it is tougher dealing with our own leadership than with the president.”

Republican leaders expect the vote to come down to the wire; their ability to dare their members to vote against a bill they say delivers on party promises will be on full display on the House floor. Passage would demonstrate a significant achievement for the White House and GOP leadership.

But the road ahead remains rocky, with an even narrower margin for error. And failure could embolden the holdouts, and encourage more intraparty divides.