Trump and His Policy Goals Loom Over Gorsuch Hearing

As Judge Neil Gorsuch faced his first round of questions as a Supreme Court nominee, the figure that loomed largest wasn’t in the hearing room at all.

President Trump, as it happened, was clear across Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning — throwing his weight around in a meeting with House Republicans, hoping to wrestle votes for a broad health-care reform measure.

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee was laying the groundwork to keep the president in check, by way of the nation’s highest court. Chairman Chuck Grassley set the tone from the outset, asking Gorsuch whether he would have any qualms in ruling against the president.

“That’s a softball,” Gorsuch responded. “… There’s no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democratic judge. We just have judges in this country.”

Maybe so, but the question also reflected concern among lawmakers over potential overreach by the executive branch in general, or by Trump in particular. And with the president already facing legal challenges in lower courts over his travel ban, the discussion was not merely academic.

The first judge to halt the ban, last month, drew scorn from Trump on Twitter: “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

That tweet might have created a headache for Gorsuch, but Tuesday he took it as an opportunity. Asked to respond to the president’s missive, the nominee responded, “When anyone criticizes the honesty, integrity, the motives of a federal judge, I find that disheartening, I find that demoralizing, because I know the truth.”

Later in the day, at a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, Trump seemed to acknowledge Gorsuch’s comment, before dismissing it.

"Somebody said I should not criticize judges,” Trump said. “OK, I'll criticize judges."

For Democrats, such comments have crystallized the pivotal nature of this Supreme Court nomination — putting pressure on Gorsuch to show he would check the power of the same president who nominated him.

“Trump has attacked judges who dare to uphold the Constitution,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, told the appeals court jurist on Tuesday, “...so you have to prove that you can be an independent judge.”

Throughout 11 hours of marathon questioning, Gorsuch seized on opportunities to do so. Disciplined and earnest, he pledged repeatedly to consider cases and rule without political considerations.

“A good judge doesn’t give a whit about politics,” Gorsuch said.

In discussing the travel ban, Leahy invoked an unnamed Republican congressman who, Leahy said, had recently bragged that Gorsuch would uphold the president’s executive order when the legal challenge to it presumably reaches the Supreme Court.

“A lot of people say a lot of silly things,” Gorsuch replied. “He has no idea how I would rule in that case.”

But Gorsuch also faced the question of a litmus test by Trump, who pledged during the campaign to “[put] pro-life justices on the court.” Had the president asked Gorsuch to commit to overturn Roe v. Wade?

“I would have walked out the door,” Gorsuch said in response to the question by Sen. Lindsey Graham. “It’s not what judges do. They don’t do it at that end of Pennsylvania Avenue, and they shouldn’t at this end either.”

Although such testimony might have addressed some fundamental concerns among Democratic senators, it is still not clear whether Gorsuch has persuaded enough of them to support him and thus prevent a filibuster on his nomination.

“He did not gain any ground, I don't think, on the Democratic side today,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said on CNN in the evening.

Sen. Chris Coons, another Democrat on the committee, told RealClearPolitics that Gorsuch could have answered concerns over executive power and judicial independence "more forcefully and more directly.”

“He has said repeatedly no man is above the law, and as a general statement of principle that stands on its own two feet,” Coons said. “But when asked pointedly about Trump's statements and actions, which I think are certainly unusual, even unprecedented, I think that calls for a direct response.”

Still, Gorsuch’s nomination has not sparked the public outcry among liberal activists that some Democrats might have expected or hoped for, particularly amid Trump’s erratic and polarizing presidency. During Tuesday’s hearing, many seats reserved for the public were left empty, with none of the usual disruptive protesters present. From the dais, Democratic lawmakers posed tough questions to Gorsuch but introduced few memorable lines of attack.

What Democratic zeal there has been surrounding the nomination has often focused on whether he would enable Trump and his agenda, or on Judge Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee who was denied a hearing last year following Antonin Scalia’s death.

Democrats who would oppose Gorsuch “would oppose Atticus Finch if a Republican nominated him,” said one senior Republican Senate aide, invoking the principled protagonist from “To Kill a Mockingbird.” “Their opposition would have zero to do with him.”

But Trump’s presidency, for Democrats and some Republicans, has only heightened the urgency of Gorsuch’s nomination. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said a question regarding press freedom was important “now more than ever.” And Graham framed another query by referencing “what’s going on in the country with President Trump.”

Graham also offered a warning, playing straight to the cameras, “in case President Trump is watching”:

“If you start waterboarding people,” the South Carolina Republican said to the commander-in-chief through the television, “you may get impeached.”

“The impeachment power belongs to this body,” Gorsuch responded, adding, “No man is above the law.”

James Arkin contributed to this report.