Trump to GOP on Health Bill: Get This Done or Lose House

President Trump traveled to Capitol Hill Tuesday to pressure hesitant House Republicans to support legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act this week, arguing their seats and the House majority would be at stake if they fail to pass the bill.

“Honestly, a loss is not acceptable, folks,” Trump told GOP lawmakers, according to a source in the room. He later added: “The higher the vote, the better."

Speaker Paul Ryan and House Republican leaders have been working furiously since the legislation was released earlier this month to cobble together votes to pass it — a difficult task with both hard-right conservatives and moderate Republicans frustrated by different aspects of the bill. A number of changes to the measure in recent days have brought some reluctant members on board, but leaders were hoping a hard sell from the president would nudge the remainder of the conference.

Trump singled out House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, whose group has been vocal in its opposition to the bill. Trump called out to Meadows, who stood as the president joked that the North Carolina congressman had been with him as a supporter during the campaign, but said the lawmaker was “breaking my ass” with his opposition to the bill, according to three sources in the room.

“Trump told Meadows, ‘I’m going to come after you,’” for not supporting the bill, but added that he thought Meadows would “be with us in the end,” according to one source. A spokeswoman for Meadows said he is still a “no” on the legislation, and the Freedom Caucus chair has said in recent days that he believes there are enough Republicans opposed to it to prevent passage.

Rep. Jim Jordan, the former Freedom Caucus chair who is also strongly opposed to the House legislation, said after the meeting: “The president did a great job. The bill is still bad."

Trump also spotlighted several members who have come around to back the legislation, including Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker, who announced his support Friday. He also thanked a group of four lawmakers who announced their support Monday evening after several changes were made.

The president even leveraged hometown connections, singling out Rep. Peter King, a fellow New Yorker, as someone who could appreciate the importance of passing the bill. “After he told everybody that he and I grew up near each other, it would be hard for me to vote no,” King told reporters after the meeting.

Rep. Richard Hudson called the president’s pitch a “tour de force,” and said that while Trump wasn’t threatening, he sent a “pretty clear warning” about the electoral consequences of the legislation.

Multiple lawmakers said Trump was clear: They had all run on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, and could lose their House majority if they failed to pass the bill when a vote is expected to take place on Thursday.

“He said, ‘Look, if you don’t get behind this, you all ran on repealing Obamacare. It looks like you’d be ripe for a primary if you don’t keep your promise,’” said Rep. Blake Farenthold, who announced his support after a White House meeting with Trump last week.

“This is the only vehicle out there right now for repealing Obamacare,” Farenthold added. “I’d hate to go back home to Texas and say I had the opportunity to repeal Obamacare and I didn’t.”

Republican leaders have worked member by member toward securing passage. Some changes to the legislation last week, including giving states flexibility to block-grant Medicaid rather than receive a per-person allotment, and incentives to add work requirements, helped convince hesitant conservatives.

Some changes made Monday night, such as adding more funding for tax credits for those aged 50-64 to help them afford health care, and increasing the inflation rate for Medicaid payments for the elderly and disabled, helped persuade moderates to support the bill.

“Does every group get everything they want? No, but as long as you’re negotiating in good faith and you get a large amount of what you want, it’s time to come around the bill and try to get others around the bill,” said Rep. Tom MacArthur, a co-chair of the moderate Tuesday Group. He predicted after the meeting with Trump that most members of that group would support the legislation.

Ryan said in a press conference afterward that Trump “knocked the cover off the ball” and also “knocked the ball out of the park.”

The speaker added: “President Trump was here to do what he does best, and that is to close the deal."

