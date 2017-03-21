Media Erect Roadblocks to Trump Budget Plan

If President Trump is counting on the media to help push the cuts he proposed in his fiscal 2018 budget, he can forget it.

When the first Trump budget was unveiled last week, the news media exploded with exaggerated and heart-rending tales of the human, natural and material pain and devastation the suggested spending reductions will wreak on American society.

Poor children won’t be fed, teachers will be fired, families will be homeless, seniors will starve or freeze to death in unheated homes, single mothers will lose child care and job training, water and air will be dirtier, farmers will be forced from their land, and playgrounds, parks, health clinics and recreations centers will close. Bottom line: Nothing can be cut.

A coast-to-coast sampling of the sob stories:

“Trump’s proposed cuts to research funding would hit Bay Area hard,” said a headline in Friday’s San Francisco Chronicle. Among the programs in danger, “a $250,000 NIH grant to recruit 160 women from around the Bay Area to participate in a year-long study on how the body and mind respond to stressful situations.”

A Chicago Tribune online post said, “Chicago area groups concerned, confused over Meals on Wheels budget cut talk.” It linked to a video: “Meals on Wheels driver worried about President Trump’s proposed budget cuts.” Another story said, “Rep. [Brad] Schneider says he’ll fight Trump’s budget.”

An editorial in Saturday’s Miami Herald began this way: “President Trump’s recently unveiled budget further clarifies his vision for this great country. It is a dark one. It’s a nation where even more Americans are hungry; where they, after breathing freely for decades, now become reacquainted with smog; where a high-quality public education, especially for low- and middle-income kids, is further out of reach.”

CNN warned, “Trump's budget would hit tens of thousands of federal workers.”

A Boston Globe column by Yvonne Abraham opened this way: “Finally, a president who loves America enough to ditch elderly shut-ins, poor kids, and 20 million starving people!”

And the Washington Post, arguably the most alarmist of the bunch, featured these three headlines Friday, all on the same page:

“Proposed budget would eliminate 3 post-9/11 airport security programs.”

“Institute dedicated to forging peace faces demise.”

“Science and medicine leaders say spending plan would be dire for U.S.”

The Post continued the hand wringing on other pages: “Support for low-income Americans targeted in Trump’s budget proposal.” “Trump seeks to cut U.S. loan program that helped Tesla.” “1.6 million children risk losing after-school programs.” “Trump’s ‘scorched earth’ EPA budget draws stiff rebukes, some praise.” An editorial cartoon depicted the Trump budget as a bomber coming in to devastate helpless targets such as research, arts, education, environment, science and health. The caption said, “We have elected the enemy and we are his.”

Moreover, clever headline writers and TV comics could not resist linking the possible disappearance of the beloved Big Bird to proposed cuts to federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Late-night TV comic Jimmy Kimmel showed Trump in his former role on “The Apprentice” telling Big Bird, “You’re fired!” and a crestfallen Big Bird saying to his teddy bear Radar, “I guess we’ll have to find a new place to live.”

Not to be outdone in the sarcasm department, outspoken host of “The View” Joyce Behar opened the show Friday with a rant: “Just when you thought it was safe to stop talking about Trump, he unleashes his budget on us. He wants to cut clean water. He wants to stop helping old people and public education so we all can be as dumb as he is.”

This media mayhem is just beginning. After such an onslaught, how can Congress engage in reasonable debate and come up with a compromise spending plan? It will not be easy. The horror stories are likely to continue making it difficult for members of Congress, most of whom face elections next year, to stand up against the pressure to keep spending.

So while most Americans like the idea of getting control of federal spending, which increased from $3 trillion to over $4 trillion over the last nine years, and worry about a ballooning federal debt now at $19.5 trillion, the news media are more interested in keeping the pot boiling. Faced with such a treacherous media landscape, budget cutters are fighting a losing battle.