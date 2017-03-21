Grilling Comey; Gorsuch Hearing; Budget Horror Stories; True Love

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, March 21, 2017. It’s the second day of spring, the time of year, as Alfred Lord Tennyson wrote, “when a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love.”

The famous line is from a poem, “Locksley Hall,” that explores youthful and unrequited love.

On this date in 1965, 18-year-old Mitt Romney’s thoughts turned to love. The object of his affection was about to turn 16, and -- unlike the protagonist in Tennyson’s poem -- his feelings were reciprocated.

Mitt Romney was not the best presidential candidate to come along in the 21st century (although he was hardly the worst), but as a husband and father he surely ranks near the top. He first took notice of his future bride, Ann Davies, when he was still in elementary school in Michigan. It seems that he and some fellow Cub Scouts saw a pretty girl riding a horse across the railroad tracks.

“What do Cub Scouts do when they see a little girl on a horse?” Romney recalled with a laugh many years later. “We picked up stones and threw them.”

Several years later, he met Ann at a party. This time he did not throw rocks. They had their first date 52 years ago today. Mitt was 18 years old, headed to Stanford in the fall. Ann was a high school sophomore, a month away from her 16th birthday. Mitt drove a red fastback Marlin, made by American Motors, and brought two chilled glasses for the occasion. Yet the drink of choice for this observant Mormon teenager was Catawba grape juice. The movie they saw was even more wholesome: “The Sound of Music.”

Mitt and Ann danced for the first time at her 16th birthday party in April 1965. At his senior prom that June, he told Ann he wanted to marry her. On this date in 1969 -- precisely four years after their first date, they were wed.

When Romney first ran for president in 2008, various political experts warned that “Big Love,” an HBO series about Mormon polygamists, would portray the religion in a bad light just as Romney was trying to get his national campaign going. This was a goofy assertion, especially considering that the Republican field -- just as it would be in 2016 -- was studded with divorced candidates and second (and even third) wives, while Ann and Mitt were into their fourth decade as a couple. Happy 48th anniversary, Romneys.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com