Gorsuch Hearings; Selling Hate; Reconciled Repeal; the Other Babe

Good morning, it’s Monday, March 20, 2017, the first day of spring. Over the weekend the music world lost Chuck Berry and pro football fans absorbed sad news about retired San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark. One of the nice guys in pro sports, Clark now faces a very tough road.

In college basketball, the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments really got rolling. The men’s games are more exciting mainly because they are less predictable. Upsets were common, along with close games, horrible officiating, coaching theatrics, and the drama of basketball royalty falling to unheralded teams with little “March Madness” history. (I’m looking at you, Duke.) The women’s game is still too top-heavy, leading to unsightly blowouts, including a game this weekend in which the final score was 119-30. That is not a typo.

Late March also means that baseball season is approaching, and while we’re on the subject of women’s sports, I’m reminded that 83 years ago today the great Babe Didrikson took the mound for an inning against the Philadelphia Athletics in a spring training start against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

I’ll reveal what happened next in moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

In her early 20s, Mildred “Babe” Didrikson was already acclaimed as the greatest female athlete in the country. She earned this distinction by leading her basketball team to a national title in the 1931 Amateur Athletic Union championship at a time when the AAU was the reigning authority for sports in this country. A year later, at 21, Didrikson dominated the 1932 AAU track and field championships, competing in eight of the 10 women’s events. She won five of them outright, and tied for a sixth. At the Olympic Games held in Los Angeles that year, Didrikson was limited by the rules to three events. She won two gold medals and a silver.

By 1934, she was not only pitching in exhibition baseball games against men, but making records as a singer and a harmonica player -- and winning sewing bees. I’m not making that up. “You can’t win them all,” she once said, “but you can try.”

She took up golf in her mid-20s, promptly becoming the greatest female golfer on the planet.

Her fierce competitiveness was combined with superb coordination and a strength that belied her 5-foot-5-inch, 145-pound frame. She excelled at every sport she tried: track and field, basketball, tennis, swimming, diving, boxing, volleyball, handball, bowling, billiards, skating and cycling. And, of course, golf. Asked if there was anything she didn't play, she quipped, “Yeah, dolls.”

It was on this date in 1934 that she pitched the first inning of the Philadelphia Athletics’ game against the Dodgers. Press reports of that outing are hard to come by, but I believe she walked one batter and gave up no hits. Baseball historians have uncovered other instances of her pitching in spring training that year, including a stint for the Cardinals against the A’s. She apparently impressed the men. St. Louis pitcher Burleigh Grimes was quoted as saying, “Babe would be one of the best prospects in baseball if she were a boy.”

She apparently didn’t lose much sleep over it. “My goal,” she said when asked about her girlhood ambitions, “was to be the greatest athlete who ever lived.”

Many of her contemporaries thought she succeeded. “She is beyond all belief until you see her perform,” wrote Grantland Rice. “Then you finally understand that you are looking at the most flawless section of muscle harmony, of complete mental and physical coordination, the world of sport has ever seen.”

Sadly, hers was not a long life. Diagnosed with colon cancer in 1953, Babe continued to compete in -- and win -- professional golf tournaments, but she succumbed to the disease three years later. She was only 45.

