Gorsuch Could Benefit From Hill Distractions as Hearings Begin

Judge Neil Gorsuch is set to take questions from a Senate panel this week, his most consequential test since being nominated by President Trump to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.

Beginning Monday with Gorsuch’s opening remarks, these confirmation hearings would normally dominate the spotlight. Instead, they will be competing for attention during a manic moment on Capitol Hill: The House Intelligence Committee will meet publicly Monday regarding Russia’s role in the presidential election, with FBI Director James Comey set to testify; and House Republican leaders are hammering out the final details of their health care reform bill, which is expected to come to a vote Thursday.

This three-ring circus might play to Gorsuch’s advantage by muddying Democratic arguments against him, or enabling Republicans to deflect attention from damaging moments during the hearings. But the dynamic could also detract from what has so far been a smooth confirmation process featuring a polished nominee, a much-needed success story for the young Trump administration.

“Our strategy has been straightforward: ... letting people see who [Gorsuch] is and letting him be who he is,” said former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who has acted as his guide on Capitol Hill during 72 meetings with senators. “He’s really a judge’s judge.”

A counter-strategy has been less clear for Democrats, who have not shown an appetite for blocking the nomination outright, even as they face pressure from grassroots activists to obstruct Trump’s nominees and agenda at every turn. The party has also been slow to settle on a clear line of attack against the 10th Circuit Court judge.

Gary Marx, former executive director of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network and now a senior adviser to the group, said Democrats have taken a “scattershot approach” to the nomination fight.

“I guess that’s surprised me,” Marx said. “The only clear strategy has been for Democratic senators to not make up their minds.”

On the television airwaves across the country, meanwhile, pro-Gorsuch ads have aired targeting red-state Democrats — paid for by the JCN and other conservative groups such as the National Rifle Association and official party outfits like the National Republican Senatorial Committee. The Democratic side has been quieter: Only one group, Constitutional Responsibility Project, has aired TV ads opposing Gorsuch.

But both sides’ efforts have been eclipsed by other political issues — namely, the fight over health care reform.

“At the moment, health care is kind of drowning out everything else,” said Steve Passwaiter, vice president of Kantar Media's Campaign Media Analysis Group, which tracks political ad spending.

Some Democrats involved in the push against Gorsuch insist the crush of major issues will not affect their game plan. “I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” said one such party strategist. Recently, party leaders have seemed to coalesce around a line of attack: that Gorsuch has ruled in favor of corporations against individuals.

Democrats face considerable pressure from their base to oppose the nomination, especially since Republicans refused to consider Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee to fill Scalia’s seat last year.

"There is zero appetite among the public for weakness from Democratic politicians,” Stephanie Taylor, a co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, told USA Today last month. The group has organized Democratic activists to push party lawmakers to oppose Gorsuch.

“All the town-hall meetings that I’ve seen around the country ... the Gorsuch nomination comes up,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

But if party activists are demanding obstruction, Democratic senators have by and large advocated a less confrontational approach.

"I’m going to be asking tough and aggressive questions," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said in one interview. "I know my colleagues will as well, but it won’t be an interrogation. It will be respectful."

The process could quickly become less respectful should Republicans abandon the 60-vote threshold for cloture on Gorsuch’s nomination — the so-called “nuclear option.” Democrats have urged Republican leaders against such a move; Trump, meanwhile, has endorsed it, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the option remains on the table.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters last week, “If a nominee cannot get 60 votes, you don’t change the rules, you change then nominee.”

“As of right now,” Van Hollen said separately, “I think they’re a long way from getting to that number.”

The ultimate tally – and strategy -- will hinge on Gorsuch’s performance this week, for which he has prepared in recent weeks with mock hearings in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House.

Among other issues, Democrats will likely press him for his views on judicial independence and the judiciary’s role in restricting the executive branch, in light of Trump’s legal battles over his immigration and travel ban. The issue sparked the most significant flap yet for Gorsuch, when he last month told Blumenthal privately that the president’s public rebuke of a judge in the case was “disheartening.”

“In every single meeting, [Gorsuch] has emphasized the importance of the independence of the judiciary and how seriously he takes it,” Ayotte said.

The stakes are not only high for nominee. The process also serves as a potential test run for filling future vacancies on the court, amid some speculation that a justice could retire at the end of this term.

“If you look at how this process has been handled from the White House and the White House counsel’s office, they’ve really done this very professionally,” Ayotte said. “I think it could assure people, if there are future vacancies, that it would be handled in a very thoughtful manner.”