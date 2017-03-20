Dems Preview Lines of Attack on Day 1 of Gorsuch Hearings

Judge Neil Gorsuch emphasized the need for “neutral and independent judges” in his opening remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, indirectly addressing Democratic concerns and setting the stage for a blockbuster week as the panel considers Gorsuch to be the next justice on the Supreme Court.

Democrats made no secret of their reservations about the nominee’s record during their opening remarks Monday, arguing that he often rules in favor of corporations over individuals and questioning his interpretation of the Constitution. Republicans on the panel rose to Gorsuch’s defense, calling him a highly qualified judge with strong character and judicial credentials while trying to get ahead of opponents’ criticisms.

Gorsuch himself tried to head off some of the critiques of his past judicial rulings — and of the president who nominated him — during his brief, 15-minute opening remarks, the first time he’s spoken publicly since his nomination in late January.

“Sometimes the answers we reach aren’t the ones we personally prefer,” the Colorado judge said. “Sometimes the answers follow us home and keep us up at night. But the answers we reach are always the ones we believe the law requires."

He defended his record, saying he had participated in more than 2,700 cases during his time on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, and had been in the majority on 99 percent of them. Gorsuch said he has ruled in favor of disabled students, prisoners, the accused, workers alleging civil rights violations and undocumented immigrants, and sometimes the opposite has held true.

“My decisions have never reflected a judgment about the people before me, only a judgment about the law and the facts at issue in each particular case,” he said.

For the most part, it was an understated beginning to the confirmation hearings — in many ways overshadowed by the House Intelligence Committee hearing featuring the directors of the FBI and NSA testifying on Russian interference in the election.

Gorsuch listened patiently for nearly four hours as each senator on the committee – 11 Republicans and nine Democrats – gave opening comments laying out their criteria for a justice on the high court, and previewing their lines of inquiry to come this week.

He was then introduced by the senators from his home state – Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Cory Gardner – and Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general under President Obama, who gave an impassioned speech about supporting Gorsuch despite the fact that Obama’s nominee for the vacancy, Merrick Garland, never received a hearing.

In several cases, Democrats offered praise of Gorsuch’s credentials, but made clear they have serious concerns about his record on the bench, previewing the specific questions they will pepper him with starting Tuesday morning. Several brought up specific legal issues, including deference to executive agencies and legal access to abortion. Others also pointed out Trump’s own statements about picking judges who will overturn Roe v. Wade, the controversial decision legalizing abortion, and were critical that Gorsuch was selected based on advice from conservative interest groups. The Democrats on the committee also brought up questions of judicial independence and executive overreach, pegged to Trump’s past criticisms of judges.

“We need to know what you'll do when you're called upon to stand up to this president, or any president, if he claims the power to ignore laws that protect fundamental human rights,” said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois. “You're going to have your hands full with this president. He's going to keep you busy.”

Republicans unanimously offered praise of Gorsuch’s record, pointing out that he was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to his current position and insisting that he would be an independent and thoughtful justice. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the committee, said in his opening remarks that some of his Democratic colleagues had “rediscovered” their belief in separation of powers, but noted that he had been concerned about executive overreach under the Obama administration. Grassley argued that “no matter your politics,” everyone should be concerned about separation of powers.

“Fortunately for every American, we have before us today a nominee whose body of professional work is defined by an unfailing commitment to these principles,” Grassley said.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the committee, began with a stark reminder that Gorsuch had been nominated for the seat only because Republicans had refused to consider Garland after Justice Antonin Scalia passed away a little more than a year ago.

Still, in considering Gorsuch, Feinstein said it was the committee’s job to determine whether he is a “mainstream conservative.” She previewed questions dealing with abortion rights, campaign finance, the Second Amendment, environmental regulations and discrimination.

Each senator on the panel will get 30 minutes to question Gorsuch on Tuesday, and at least 20 minutes to do so Wednesday. Grassley said the committee is likely to vote on the nomination in two weeks, on April 3, and that the full Senate is expected to consider his nomination immediately afterward.

Gorsuch is likely to easily pass through the committee since Republicans have a two-seat advantage, but the challenge over the next 48 hours will be to convince at least eight Democrats to support him and thus break any filibuster on the Senate floor. Republicans have targeted Democrats up for re-election next year in states that Trump won as the likeliest to back him. But while the Democrats on the committee appeared deeply skeptical of Gorsuch, none has yet guaranteed a vote against him, and several, including Chris Coons, expressed an openness to the nominee based upon his coming testimony.

Republicans seemed extremely confident that they’ll secure the support to put Gorsuch on the bench within a month. Grassley said he thought by the end of the week, Democrats would have difficulty "justifying voting against him."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a senior member of the committee, pointed out he supported both of Obama’s nominees to the court despite deep ideological disagreements.

“As to whether or not this man is highly qualified, I’m dying to hear the argument that he’s not,” Graham said. “You may not like the view he has of law, but I’m dying to hear somebody over there tell me why he’s not qualified to be sitting here.”