Comey Confirms FBI Probe of Trump Camp's Russia Ties

The FBI is investigating links between the Russian government and individuals associated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign as part of a probe of foreign meddling in the 2016 election, Director James Comey told members of the House Intelligence Committee on Monday. Comey said the investigation began in July.

During the first public hearing on Russian interference, Comey also confirmed that there is no evidence to support President Trump's claims made in a series of tweets that then-President Obama had ordered a wiretap of the candidate’s midtown Manhattan office. "I have no information that supports those tweets," the FBI director testified.

Comey's much anticipated testimony comes two weeks after the president accused his predecessor of having "my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory." While Comey has reportedly said privately that the claim is false, his public testimony joins comments by a chorus of Republican leaders, including the chairmen of the House and Senate intelligence committees, who agree there has been no evidence to support the charge.

The hearing also comes as the Russia issue continues to hover over the new administration. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from probes related to the 2016 presidential campaign -- of which he was a part -- after failing to disclose his meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during his time in that advisory role. And former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned last month for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his transition-period conversations with Kislyak.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have been calling on Comey to confirm publicly that the FBI is indeed probing links between Russian officials and members of the Trump campaign. Comey -- who has been criticized by Democrats for swaying the election by re-opening a probe of Hillary Clinton's emails -- said that while the bureau tends not confirm the existence of ongoing investigations, the Justice Department acknowledges that "unusual circumstances" warrant more public information.

“I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election," Comey told the panel. "And that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts."

Comey said he could not and would not comment about the scope of the probe or who the bureau is investigating.

Through both his personal and official Twitter accounts, Trump responded to Comey's visit to Capitol Hill.

Before the hearing began, Trump wrote: "The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!"

Using the official POTUS account during the testimony, the president tweeted a clip from the hearing and wrote: "The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process."

Comey and fellow witness Adm. Michael Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, said there was no evidence of meddling with the actual ballot-casting or -counting process, but said Russia attempted to influence the election through other types of interference. Comey also said he believed the Russian government wanted Trump to win, not Clinton. He cautioned that he believes Russia will continue its interference efforts in 2020 and possibly even the 2018 midterms.

Democrats focused their questions on possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. In his opening statement, Ranking Member Adam Schiff evoked possible connections between those officials and campaign allies Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and others.

"Is it possible that all of these events and reports are completely unrelated, and nothing more than an entirely unhappy coincidence? Yes, it is possible," Schiff said. "But it is also possible, maybe more than possible, that they are not coincidental, not disconnected and not unrelated, and that the Russians used the same techniques to corrupt U.S. persons that they have employed in Europe and elsewhere. We simply don’t know, not yet, and we owe it to the country to find out."

But Republican Chairman Devin Nunes took a different approach, citing a statement from Director of National Intelligence James Clapper that there was no evidence of collusion. "I can say that the committee, too, has seen no evidence to date that officials from any campaign conspired with Russian agents," the California congressman said.

Last week, Nunes made news by saying he has seen no evidence to support Trump's wiretapping claim. On Monday, he repeated that point. But, he added: "It’s still possible that other surveillance activities were used against President Trump and his associates."

Republicans focused their line of questioning on government leaks to journalists and news media outlets, which then reported information regarding Russia and the Trump campaign. Comey acknowledged that leaking classified information is "a serious crime.”

Alexis Simendinger contributed to this report.