Wiretapping Imbroglio Colors Trump's Meeting With Merkel

A sidelong look German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave President Trump as he spoke Friday was sharply quizzical – an expression of momentary disapproval as the two heads of state fielded reporters’ questions during their first face-to-face meetings at the White House.

Trump, with one sentence, roped Merkel into his wiretapping controversy, and she appeared displeased.

“I guess by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps,” Trump quipped when asked by a German reporter about the president’s as-yet-unsubstantiated insistence that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower in 2016.

The president and Europe’s most influential head of state leaned on diplomatic rhetoric to hail the shared values and alliance between the United States and Germany, substituting formality for warmth. Trump appeared reluctant to shake hands with Merkel in the Oval Office, but did so in the East Room. The pair have differed on a range of issues, including trade, the European Union, immigration and refugee policies, treatment of Russia, and countries’ financial obligations to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In 2015, Trump criticized Merkel’s decision to admit thousands of Syrian refugees to Germany. “I always thought Merkel was, like, this great leader. What she’s done in Germany is insane. It’s insane … letting in that many people," he told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Merkel, who has since tightened Germany’s immigration stance, faces re-election Sept. 24.

“I've always said it's much, much better to talk to one another and not about one another, and I think our conversation proved this,” she said following her first meeting with Trump, which was followed by a roundtable discussion focused on retraining and apprentice programs aimed at workers.

Trump’s March 4 allegations that President Obama spied on his offices have sparked weeks of distracting headlines as the president struggles with his own party to enact a health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, move a budget through Congress, and implement an immigration travel ban, tied up in revised form in federal courts.

Trump’s tweets about Obama have been refuted by the former president and members of his administration; denied by the FBI privately; and House and Senate lawmakers who are investigating Trump’s claims and Russia’s hacking of last year’s election say they have found no evidence to support the president’s suspicions.

But Trump has refused to fully explain his allegations and he reminded reporters Friday that Obama’s National Security Agency spied on Merkel’s mobile phone for years before the surveillance was uncovered in 2013 in the wake of the Edward Snowden revelations.

Trump and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday defended the administration’s assertions, broached Thursday when Spicer cited as evidence a Fox News’ commentator’s belief that British intelligence may have assisted the Obama team in wiretapping Trump.

The U.K’s equivalent of the NSA, known as the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), denied Spicer’s comments within hours. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said, “We’ve received assurances from the White House that these allegations would not be repeated.”

The White House conceded Friday that the administration, through Spicer and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, spoke with May’s government but the Trump team denied it extended an apology to Downing Street.

Spicer on Thursday cited among news accounts he said supported Trump’s March 4 tweets a Fox News commentator, Judge Andrew Napolitano, who said 10 days after the Twitter storm that “three intelligence sources” had told Fox News that Obama asked British intelligence to spy on Trump in the United States.

“We said nothing,” Trump told reporters in the East Room when asked if pointing to British intelligence was a White House mistake.

“All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television. I didn't make an opinion on it,” he said.

The president had no regrets about highlighting comments from Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, about alleged British spying, Spicer told reporters after Trump and Merkel adjourned for a working lunch at which they were to discuss trade issues.

"I don't think we regret anything," the president’s spokesman said. "We literally listed a litany of media reports in the public domain."

By Monday, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence expects to receive information promised by the Department of Justice to support Trump’s surveillance assertions. Trump, during a Fox News interview Thursday with Tucker Carlson, said, “I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks.”