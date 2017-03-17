Trump's Dodge; Ryan Digs In; Beware Russia; St. Patrick's Day Origins

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 17, 2017. Happy St. Patrick’s Day. I’m reminded that three years ago, a blanket of snow -- and not a mantel of green -- covered much of the Eastern Seaboard, as it does now. So this weather we’ve had isn’t unheard-of for this time of year. Also, and speaking as an American of part-Irish descent -- and one who is stubbornly nonpartisan -- it’s nice to see that the trans-Atlantic customs of shamrocks and lunches between the political leaders in Dublin and Washington have (so far) survived the advent of Donald J. Trump. Perhaps things are easier when an Irish-American is speaker of the House, which was also the case when I first came to Washington in the era of the great Tip O’Neill.

In any event, St. Patrick’s Day is an unusual holiday, one all but divorced from its religious roots and really more American than Irish. Yet it’s a boon to barkeeps ’round the world, which is nice.

I’ll have more on its origins, which I discuss every year on this date, in a moment.

First, I'd point you to RealClearPolitics' front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

* * *

The most obvious anomaly of St. Patrick’s Day might be this: Patrick himself was not Irish. His parents are believed to have been Roman elites (and perhaps government bureaucrats as well!) who lived in present-day Scotland; they were dispatched to the far frontier of the Roman Empire as administrators in Britain.

That land really was the original Wild West and their son was kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken across the sea, probably to an area that we know as County Mayo. Although his father was a Christian deacon, Patrick really discovered his own inner faith during his six years in captivity. (For years this has reminded me of John McCain’s discovery of his true love of country while imprisoned in North Vietnam.) While locked up in Ireland, Patrick began planning how he might spread the faith to the mostly Druid and pagan inhabitants of that lovely island.

After being freed, returned to Britain, studied for the priesthood, was made a bishop, and sailed back across the Irish Sea -- and into the realm of legend. He is believed to have died in 461 A.D., perhaps on March 17.

Patrick's great gift wasn't his ability to perform miracles such as driving snakes from Ireland. (Actually, no snakes existed there.) It was in how he spread the gospel. Patrick had no armies to force the issue, but he did speak the language. So, he incorporated local traditions into his ministry. The great bonfires the Irish used to herald the arrival of spring were appropriated by Patrick for Easter celebrations. He used the island’s ubiquitous three-leaf clover to explain the Holy Trinity.

That teaching prop might be why he is remembered still. For more than a millennium, his memory was kept alive by those shamrocks, as his memory was celebrated as a distinctly religious, and distinctly local, holiday.

But as the Irish diaspora spread throughout the world, immigrants spread the word of Saint Patrick, just as he had spread the word of the Gospel. The first St. Patrick's Day parade is believed to have taken place in New York City in 1762. And as parade marshals in New York and Boston and elsewhere face annual questions about which groups and which causes have a right to join the marches, two historic facts are worth remembering.

The first is that St. Patrick’s Day demonstrations have always been political. That initial parade back in 1762 was undertaken by Irish soldiers serving in the British Army -- on American soil. They were making a not-too-subtle point by parading around. The second thing to keep in mind is that there was always a secular, and libational, aspect to the day. Those Irish redcoats didn't march to a cathedral -- or into battle. They marched to a tavern.

