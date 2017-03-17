Trump Dodging an Rx for Obamacare

Is President Trump the populist who promised pie-in-the-sky health care “for everyone” that would be both cheaper and better -- or is he a fiscal conservative trying to stop a new entitlement?

Whichever side Trump lands on will determine the outcome of Obamacare repeal, and for now, it’s anyone’s guess.

Trump, who said he would negotiate a fix for Obamacare, now wants to arbitrate one -- referee the fight rather than join what could be a losing team. While House Speaker Paul Ryan insists Trump is “deeply” involved, and the president has thrown out a few rhetorical bones for the embattled House bill, Trump has hardly sold it as a top priority. The president raised the topic briefly nearly 30 minutes into an appearance in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday night, and he and his allies have heightened concern among GOP lawmakers via numerous mixed signals.

As Ryan, the punching bag for opposition to the American Health Care Act, gives non-stop interviews reiterating the party’s plans to keep its seven-year campaign promise, Trump has referred to the high-stakes battle as problematic for “the Republicans,” and said they’re “putting themselves in a very bad position.” He continues to note that the easiest political exit ramp for the party is to do nothing, let Obamacare unravel and blame the Democrats.

Ryan insists failure is not an option, and that because the current compromise bill will yield the least defections, it is the last chance for Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare. But Trump told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview Wednesday the plan is “very preliminary.”

According to a report Monday in Politico, Steve Bannon, chief strategist to the president, was working over the weekend with Rep. Mark Meadows, head of the House Freedom Caucus, and other White House officials to find ways to mollify conservatives currently blocking the bill they call “Obamacare Lite.” One proposal to lure them would be hastening the end of the Medicaid expansion so that it is cut off early next year instead of January of 2020, a deal-breaker for moderates that would likely kill the bill in the House and the Senate. A package of changes blessed by the White House, large enough to replace the bill, could be offered when the measure is sent to the House floor next week.

Yet the Washington Post reported Tuesday that loyal Trump allies worry the current legislation will upset his base and hurt his re-election prospects in 2020. “I think this is a trap set for Trump, and it’s going to be bad,” said radio host Laura Ingraham. An accusation by another Trump supporter -- Fox News host Eric Bolling -- that “the establishment GOP have pulled a fast one on President Trump,” makes clear Trump World won’t waste any time blaming Speaker Ryan for the anticipated backlash. When Carlson asked Trump about projections that show his voters would be hit the hardest by the changes to the law, Trump said: “If we’re not going to take care of the people, I’m not signing anything. I’m not going to be doing it, just so you understand.”

Breitbart and conservative groups such as Freedom Works are torching Ryan but giving the president a pass. Breitbart has labeled “RyanCare” a “GOP welfare entitlement,” taking the Freedom Caucus position, rather than criticizing plans to raise costs on seniors or reduce coverage for the working class and older voters who brought Trump over the finish line on November 8.

Meanwhile, Vice President Pence is working closely with Ryan, as is Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, assuring members at a meeting this week that the president “stands shoulder to shoulder” with them in the fight ahead. Trump’s own health care sales pitch in Nashville lacked the enthusiasm with which he promised to revitalize the auto industry or attacked the media and the new ruling against his revised immigration ban, but he told rally-goers: “The House legislation does so much for you.” Trump attempted to explain the procedural tangle that makes the Republican health care message so convoluted and unappealing by reminding the crowd of the Senate requirement for 60 votes and said, “We’re doing it in a different way, a complex way -- it’s fine,” he said. “The end result is when you have phase one, phase two, phase three, it’s going to be great.”

Another Trump ally, Sen. Tom Cotton, has made it clear it won't be great. He has warned House Republicans not to “walk the plank” by voting for a bill that cannot pass the Senate. To add to the confusion, Buzzfeed quoted three anonymous White House officials describing Ryan’s “botched rollout” in a story headlined: “Trump Aides Are Privately Blaming The Health Care Bill’s Problems on Paul Ryan.”

That, of course, is not the official White House line, because the White House press secretary, like Pence, is echoing Ryan’s talking points -- that this is do or die. “If we don’t get this through, the goal of repealing Obamacare and instituting a system that will be patient-centered will be unbelievably difficult,” Sean Spicer said Tuesday.

For now, the commotion suits Trump just fine.

“I’m an arbitrator,” Trump told Carlson in his interview. “There’s a lot of fighting going on.”