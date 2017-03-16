Trump's Hill Outreach; 'First 100 Days' Podcast; Dems and Sessions; Long Gray Line

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 16, 2017. James Madison was born 266 years ago today. This is also the date (in 1802) when Congress founded the nation’s first military academy at a fort on the Hudson River known simply as West Point.

In a moment, I’ll have a word on that storied institution, which I last wrote about in 2012.

The military fortress at West Point was built for defensive purposes. An imposing structure on the high western banks of the Hudson River, it was designed to protect the valley behind it from British attack. After winning independence from Great Britain -- and weathering a second British invasion in 1812 -- the United States developed its own martial traditions. And the United States Military Academy furnished the officers who led the “Long Gray Line” on battlefields from Shiloh to Tunisia.

The combat officers produced by that school number in the tens of thousands. The names of many of its generals are etched into the collective American memory: Meade, Grant, Sherman, and Custer (and also Lee, Jackson, Stuart and Pickett). And Pershing, MacArthur, Patton, Bradley, Ridgeway, Taylor, Clark, Eisenhower -- and Petraeus.

The World War II cohort may be “the greatest generation,” but every generation at West Point has greatness in it. Diplomats Alexander Haig and Brent Scowcroft were academy grads; so were astronauts Frank Borman, Buzz Aldrin, Edward White, and Michael Collins. Alums such as Barry McCaffrey and Pete Dawkins did their military service, then made additional marks in other fields. This month, Mike Krzyzewski (class of ’69) hopes to add to his legacy.

Yet, as the United States developed a proud and able military tradition, the nation sometimes lost sight of the original purpose for that great fort, which was to defend our country from aggressors. When Americans themselves became the invaders, the noble spirit of West Point didn’t always travel with them, especially when the Army was stretched so thin that the best-trained officers weren’t the only ones commanding troops in the field.

I say this because March 16 is also the date in American history that the My Lai massacre took place. The 1968 slaughter of defenseless villagers undermined what the United States was doing in Vietnam from the standpoint of moral authority and as a policy rationale.

It also invoked a question that has been raised repeatedly down through the years by West Point’s most storied warriors: Was the war we were fighting in Southeast Asia really necessary?

“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired, signifies -- in the final sense -- a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. The world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children.”

That quote is not from Saul Alinsky or Eugene Debs. It’s from a speech by a U.S. commander-in-chief less than three months after he was elected president. His name was Dwight Eisenhower, West Point class of 1915.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com