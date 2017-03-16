Shameful Treatment of Sessions Harms Our Interests

From nearly 3,000 miles away I am watching a spectacle unfold in Congress concerning Russia and our government that is shameful and truly detrimental to the interests of the United States.

When I served as a U.S. senator and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I attended a Geneva conference on arms control with several of my committee colleagues including our chairman, Sam Nunn, and Ted Kennedy, both Democrats. We all attended a reception with Soviet officials and I engaged in a spirited nose-to-nose exchange with a particularly hostile and arrogant Soviet official – to the amusement of my Senate colleagues of both parties.

Today, I watch in outraged disgust and real concern as Democratic members of Congress slander Attorney General Jeff Sessions for having interactions with a Russian diplomat while serving as a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Such hostility and partisan political attacks are an embarrassment and are doing real damage to our country with our allies and other nations.

The implication of wrongdoing against the United States is a false and ugly smear. The very idea that contact with the Russian ambassador is somehow off-limits is backwards. And although Sessions’ critics keep playing the Russia card, James R. Clapper, director of national intelligence in the Obama administration, in reply recently to a pointed question by Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” stated that intelligence agencies’ investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election found no evidence of any collusion by Jeff Sessions or anyone associated with the Trump campaign.

So, did Sessions have a conversation with the Russian ambassador to the United States? Of course, as have countless senators -- Democrat and Republican -- in all the years since World War II. They have done so not as official negotiators with authority to bind the U.S. government, but simply as individual legislators letting our adversaries know of their own strong feelings and opinions.

Perhaps today’s Democrats would imply that I was seeking to compromise national security when I had similar meetings. Their newfound obsession with the lines of authority is a stark contrast to the Democrats’ vocal support of Secretary of State (and former Democratic senator) John Kerry’s closed-door giveaway of nearly $150 billion in impounded Iranian funds in order to secure Tehran’s agreement to a shockingly fraught nuclear deal -- a deal that purports to bind the United States without Senate treaty ratification to a pact that will enable Iran to obtain the nuclear weapons even as its leaders avow their intention to destroy Israel and attack enemies in the Middle East, Europe and America. It’s ironic, to say the least, that today’s Democrats conveniently ignored Barack Obama’s hot microphone reassurance to “Vladimir” via then-Russian President Medvedev that “I can be more flexible after [my] reelection.” Clearly not intended for public consumption, his expressed intention to be more flexible has never been explained. Nor do I recall any national Democratic officeholders demanding such an explanation. What would Senate Democrats be saying now if Donald Trump had said something similar in 2016?

I believe that President Obama’s dealings with Russia demonstrated a deeply and dangerously flawed foreign policy, as do many Republicans strongly critical of his judgment. We fault him as well for backing away from our ballistic missile defense commitments to Poland and the Czech Republic. But we neither accused the president of “colluding” with the Russians, nor questioned his loyalty to the United States.

Today’s Democrats also turned a blind eye to disclosures of what can rightly be called an elaborate international money-laundering scheme to enrich the Clintons, which put into Russian hands vast amounts of Kazakhstan’s uranium ore, an arrangement Hillary Rodham Clinton approved while serving as secretary of state. These same Democratic leaders who ignore such embarrassing revelations have now embraced the innuendo tactics of the extremist base of their party. They appear eager to launch defamatory attacks on the character of as many Trump appointees, one by one, as they believe the blogs and media will publish. These tactics seem to be taken right from the pages of famed radical Saul Alinsky.

Calling for a special prosecutor when there is no evidence to justify it is an irresponsible ploy. Its purpose is to delay Jeff Sessions from launching needed reform for months. It is pure political obstructionism, putting party ahead of country.

The American people should reject this disgraceful performance by the Democratic national leadership and demand that they honor the Constitution and the 2016 election that preserved it. The country is sorely in need of fixes to the nation’s health care system, meaningful tax reform, relief from job-killing regulatory excess, immigration legislation, and the rebuilding of our military and national infrastructure. All of it requires leadership from Democrats as well as Republicans in Congress to pass the needed legislation and put it on the president’s desk. America needs it and needs it now. No excuses, no delays.