Ryan Knocks GOP Senators Critical of Obamacare Bill

House Speaker Paul Ryan fired a warning shot Thursday at Republican senators who have been critical of his health-care plan, saying he has not heard directly from them but noting that they will get their chance to amend the Obamacare repeal and replace legislation.

Ryan insisted that he is working “hand in glove” with President Trump and the administration, but said that senators who have offered criticism haven’t necessarily been constructive.

“I have not heard from those senators,” Ryan said during his weekly press conference Thursday. “The senators who have been critical of the House bill, none of them have called me so I’m not sure what exactly their concerns are. All I would say is senators are not helpless with respect to the House. The House passes its bill, it sends it to the Senate, and then they get to take it from there.”

The House legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act faces a steep climb in the lower chamber, though a vote is still expected to happen sometime next week. The bill passed the Budget Committee narrowly Thursday, with three conservative Republicans voting against it. Leaders are searching for ways to fix the bill to placate conservatives without losing support from moderate members worried about a reduction in coverage numbers.

The House proposal faces similar skepticism in the Senate, where a vocal band of conservatives, most notably Rand Paul and Tom Cotton, have been publicly opposed to the legislation and have said it cannot pass the upper chamber. A less vocal group of senators shares a similar concern with some in the House: that many of their constituents could lose coverage under the plan.

Cotton, in particular, has been outspoken in his criticism of Ryan’s approach to repeal/replace. In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt this week, he criticized the legislative process in the House, expressed skepticism about the second and third phases of Ryan’s plan after (and if) the legislation passes, and recommended taking a “pause” to reconstruct the measure.

“I suspect they don’t have anything close to a majority of their members who are willing to vote for this bill now,” Cotton said.

Ryan attempted to shut down those concerns Thursday.

“Senators, if they have a concern or an issue, are free to amend that bill when it goes over there,” he said. “That’s part of the legislative process. I can’t speak to why a senator doesn’t want a bill to pass here or what, but they’ll have every opportunity to make a change to this legislation because that’s how legislation is written.”

Cotton, however, argued in the radio interview that solving senators’ concerns in the upper chamber could be much more difficult.

“I believe it’s so important that the House take a pause and try to fix some of these fixable problems in their committees, which is the easiest place in Congress to fix them, whereas the Senate floor is the hardest place to fix them,” he said.

While Cotton and Paul have been very vocal about their concerns, others in the Senate have been more muted. Ted Cruz said Wednesday he doesn’t believe the current House bill could pass the Senate, though he added, “I believe we can fix it.”

The skepticism voiced by prominent senators could cause trouble when the House bill comes up for a vote, according to Rep. Charlie Dent, who heads the moderate Tuesday Group.

“I think that’s a concern that many members whom I spoke with are concerned about,” he said. “They simply are concerned that if a bill is going nowhere in the Senate, that would not be wise for us to take it up and have it go nowhere."