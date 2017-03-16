Health Care Push Tests Trump's Sway on Capitol Hill

If Donald Trump arrived in Washington as an inveterate outsider, the president and his administration have recently seemed to be honing their insiders' touch.

During the past few weeks, Trump has invited members of the rabble-rousing House Freedom Caucus to bowl at the White House, broken bread with former campaign rivals, and phoned lawmakers to discuss pending issues. Meanwhile, at the Naval Observatory, lawmakers have dined regularly with Vice President Mike Pence, who is also a frequent visitor to Capitol Hill.

The schmooze offensive might not amount to much if it doesn’t help Trump pass his first legislative test – which is pushing Congress to refine and approve an increasingly polarizing health care reform package.

In public, Trump has remained relatively quiet on the health care effort, beyond initially supporting the House measure. But behind the scenes the president and his team have begun actively engaging with Republican lawmakers, soliciting their input and currying favor with them.

At dinner last week with Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife, Heidi, the president did not wade deep into health care policy, according to a source briefed on the discussion. But he did urge his former GOP primary rival to support the health care legislation, which Cruz has voiced concerns about as it stands in the House. An aide to Cruz said the dinner was “productive” and Cruz was “encouraged” by it.

Their conversation has continued. Cruz has visited the White House multiple times in the past week, and on Tuesday, Trump spoke at length by phone with Cruz about health care, aides to both men confirmed. Later in the day, Cruz was one of nine Republican senators who attended a health care “working group” in the West Wing, which Pence visited and a handful of senior White House aides also joined, including Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn and Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short.

Joining Cruz from the Hill were Sens. James Lankford, Ben Sasse, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, Luther Strange, Pat Toomey, Jim Risch and Rand Paul, who has led conservative efforts to publicly reject the House bill. As they convened in the West Wing, a listening session of sorts unfolded — with the senators expressing some of their chief concerns, including that the full House bill would not meet standards for reconciliation in the Senate, according to an aide for one of the lawmakers. The White House aides in turn affirmed their support for a health care solution, signaling that their focus has shifted from supporting the House measure to amending it. But they warned that “under no circumstances” would the administration support a repeal measure without a replacement component, the aide said.

If the White House has solicited input from lawmakers, however, the administration has not pressured Republican senators to sing from the same songbook — allowing sharp criticism to spill into the open.

Sen. Tom Cotton, a favorite senator of the White House who has acted as an informal adviser, has lately emerged as a prominent public critic of the president’s health care proposal, encouraging a “pause” on the legislation.

“I just do not think that this bill can pass the Senate,” Cotton said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Asked Tuesday about this unusual display of dissent, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer shrugged it off, explaining that Cotton “can say what he wants.”

“It’s a free country,” Spicer said.

So far, Trump’s approach has been more carrot than stick, with focus on building relationships and soothing skeptics.

A key element of this strategy has been outreach to former rivals, including Sen. Marco Rubio. On the campaign trail, Trump mocked Rubio as “little Marco,” but last month, Rubio and his wife, Jeanette, dined with Trump and his wife, Melania, at the White House.

“We had dinner with Sen. Rubio and his wife — who was, by the way, lovely,” Trump told reporters the next day. “And we had a very good discussion about Cuba, because we have very similar views on Cuba.”

Trump and Rubio intersected again early this month, when Rubio hitched a ride with Trump to Florida on Air Force One.

Trump even extended a lunch invitation this month to Sen. Lindsey Graham, a former GOP primary contender whose cell phone number Trump disclosed publicly during the campaign.

How good was the meeting with @POTUS? I gave him my NEW cell phone number. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 7, 2017

Graham has hardly let up criticizing Trump during his young presidency — raising questions about his chummy stance toward Russia, and expressing concerns about his national security approach. It was likely no coincidence, then, that Trump’s new national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, joined them for lunch, along with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who hails from South Carolina with Graham.

“I give (Trump) high marks for reaching out to members of Congress,” Graham told RCP. “This is something Obama should have done more of.”

In fact, Obama met with Graham at the White House on a few occasions, in addition to other lawmakers of both parties. But Obama also proved less interested in growing relationships with members of Congress for the sake of those ties, including the schmoozing that can require.

"The Obama team believed members weren't going to vote for your bill just because they got to go bowling,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and former senior aide to Rubio. “But they also won't vote for it if they think they don't have any input. By reaching out to members of Congress now, Trump is letting them know that he's listening to them.”