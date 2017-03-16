Beware Russia's Subversive Intent, Senate Panel Is Told

Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election should be viewed not as a discrete event but as the latest in a long string of attempts by the Kremlin to erode trust in democratic societies, panelists said this week in testimony before a Senate subcommittee. Specifically, they added, Russia’s apparent actions to bolster Donald Trump’s candidacy and discredit Hillary Clinton is a symptom of a wider problem, not the problem itself.

The comments came during a hearing convened by Sen. Lindsey Graham and the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism to highlight what has gotten lost in the political controversies since last fall's election.

While the Trump administration’s potential ties to Russia have dominated the headlines, witnesses put their focus on Russia’s goals to dismantle the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the European Union, and, they asserted, Western democracy as a whole.

The panel was comprised of experts both on Russian affairs and cybersecurity, including former President of The Republic of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves; Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Europe Program Director Heather Conley; postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University's Cybersecurity Project Ben Buchanan; and Kenneth Wainstein, the former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush and former assistant attorney general for national security.

Conley said it is paramount that the Unites States not lose sight of Russia’s long-term objective, which is “the weakening of U.S. global leadership and its dominance of the international system” and “the weakening and ultimate collapse of NATO and the European Union.” This goal, Conley said, can be achieved through Russia’s utilization of new digital tactics like hacking, economic influence, and the spread of false news stories.

This in turn would facilitate “the breakdown of the internal coherence, credibility, and moral authority of Western democracies,” she said, creating the conditions in which “a post-Western world can in fact be achieved.”

Ilves concurred with this assessment, explaining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s end game in regards to NATO and the EU:

“The goal is clear: that as long as the EU, and … more importantly NATO, is united and maintains its current membership, then policies of an entity that is much larger, much richer, and much more powerful than Russia leaves Russia at a disadvantage.” If Russia breaks up NATO, Ilves said, “then every country except for the United States is going to be smaller than Russia.” If the EU is likewise broken apart, Russia will dwarf the individual countries that constituted it.

The witnesses stressed that Russia’s capacity for interference was not created in a vacuum; instead, the Kremlin exploits institutional and governmental weaknesses already present in their targets. They likewise emphasized that Russia’s actions must be “treated as an act of war,” even if their actions are largely confined to cyberspace and war has not been declared.

Conley said this is why “our first line of defense is strengthening Western democratic institutions and societies.”

“What has allowed [Russia’s] influence to be so successful is Western susceptibility and, in some ways, complicitness with Russia's exploitation,” she noted. “We've found this over and over, where we're not influencing and impacting our own transparency laws, our beneficial ownership, abuse of funding for political party financing, and non-government organizations. It's in fact in our power to stop these Russian tactics."

The panel has been praised for its bipartisan spirit and transparency. Graham ended the two-hour hearing by saying the subcommittee would continue to pursue its multifaceted investigation, and summed up his main takeaway from the hearing: “If you forgive and forget Russia, you’ll regret it.”