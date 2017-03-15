Dems' Trumpcare Cudgel; Netherlands Election; Medicaid Losses; Ides of March

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 15, 2017. “Beware the Ides of March,” Shakespeare’s soothsayer tells Julius Caesar. With an uneasy eye on today’s Dutch elections, elites in the Western world are saying the same thing this morning.

In the Netherlands, ultra-nationalist Geert Wilders, leader of his country’s Freedom Party, is touting the possibility that a victory that would make him prime minister would usher in a “Patriot Spring” for European populism. The phrase has caught on in France and Germany, which hold elections later this year.

I’ll have a brief word on that phenomenon in a moment.

First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

The Battle in the Netherlands. In RealClearWorld, campaign analyst Kaj Leers describes one final surprise twist in the contest that will show which way the political winds are blowing in Europe.

Dems See Trumpcare Fallout as 2018 Opportunity. Caitlin Huey-Burns writes that the script may have flipped for the out party, which has been on the defensive for seven years.

CBO: You Can't ‘Lose’ Medicaid You Don't Have. In RealClearPolicy, Hanns Kuttner argues the CBO's estimate that 24 million Americans would lose health insurance under the American Health Care Act is not well substantiated.

Phil Knight's Endlessly Great 'Shoe Dog.' RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny reviews Nike founder Phil Knight's memoir, and contends that it's much more than a book about his life.

Fall of the Bruin Empire. In RealClearBooks, Nicholas Evan Sarantakes reviews “The Road to Madness,” about the rise of college basketball’s postseason tournament -- at UCLA’s expense.

Navigating Mysterious World of Domain Name Auctions. In RealClearLife, Will Levith takes us behind the curtain.

Caesar’s Assassination and Others That Changed the World. Also in RCL, Sean Cunningham surveys political killings from Phillip of Macedonia in 336 B.C. to Ahmad Shah Massoud, the Afghan freedom fighter called “the Lion,” who was murdered just before 9/11.

* * *

A week after Donald J. Trump’s inauguration, Danish journalist Anders Agner Pedersen wrote a curtain-raiser for RealClearPolitics that set the scene on the political story line unfolding around the globe. Headlined “A Worldwide Trump Effect?” his piece asked if Brexit and Trump’s American victory were aberrations -- or harbingers.

Pedersen, who speaks some Dutch, encountered Geert Wilders at last summer’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Wilders made it clear in their interview that he saw parallels between the anti-establishment movement in America and one in the Netherlands. And if it can happen in Holland, why not France, which holds elections in May? Or even Germany, where Angela Merkel has announced she’d like to be re-elected as German chancellor next autumn.

The famous “Ides of March” line is from a play that re-creates Caesar’s death in ancient Rome, along with lessons that resonate unto our time. Populism is an enduring propeller among the governed, it seems, but one with sharp edges that can cut two ways.

Julius Caesar was not always a dictator. Early in his political career he was a Roman consul, which meant he served with another consul, Crassus. Both men, in turn, shared power with the Roman Senate and with Pompey, the third member of their triumvirate.

Think of Caesar as an early-day populist, one who successfully pushed the Senate to enact land reforms. Being a “reformer with results,” to use a modern American political expression, did not exactly endear Caesar to Rome’s elites. He was given control of armies in the West, which he used to wage war in distant lands. The elixir of conquest at a time when Rome was the world’s sole superpower helped turn a reformer into a tyrant.

Caesar would defeat Pompey, who would later be assassinated. This was an omen.

“Beware the Ides of March,” the soothsayer tells Caesar, who shrugs off the warning. That unusual word, “ides,” meaning the middle, comes to English directly from Latin, where it originally had a more ominous definition: “ides” was a verb that meant “to divide.”

In Shakespeare's telling, Caesar’s ego is too big to see the portentous symbolism. He has lost touch with his political roots -- lost touch with the Roman people. Later in the day, a smug Caesar tells the seer, “The Ides of March have come.”

To this, the soothsayer replies, “Aye, Caesar, but not gone.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com